Using iMA on other custom indicator's handle, gives blank window and only drawn for new bars, and I don't know why
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Technical Indicators / iMA - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
A handle is not an applied price. You have to get the indicator's values and compute the MA yourself, like iMAOnArrayMQL4
MAHandle=iMA( NULL, 0, 50, 0, MODE_SMA, AHandle );
int iMA( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period int ma_period, // averaging period int ma_shift, // horizontal shift ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, // smoothing type ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // type of price or handle );
Migrating from MQL4 to MQL5 - MQL5 Articles № 18
- When you post code please use the SRC button! Please edit your post.
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
- Perhaps you should read the manual.
Technical Indicators / iMA - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
A handle is not an applied price. You have to get the indicator's values and compute the MA yourself, like iMAOnArrayMQL4
Migrating from MQL4 to MQL5 - MQL5 Articles № 18
1, I edited the post, and reformatted the source
2, I read the manual, and it says:
applied_price
[in] The price used. Can be any of the price constants ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE or a handle of another indicator.
AHandle is a handle of another indicator.
It is not a solution for me to compute MA myself, because this is only a test case I presented, to keep things simple. In real case I will use a lot of other indicators (iTEMA, iRSI and iCustom) based on the value of A. I can not rewrite all indicators, I want to outsource different logic to keep the system modular. There must be a way to achieve what I am looking for, because the docs clearly states that other indicators could be used instead of price types.
So it does.
Do you have any ideas what is wrong with the code, or what causes the problem?
Don't you need to use the short format of OnCalculate in b?
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, // size of the price[] array const int prev_calculated, // bars processed during the previous call const int begin, // from where the significant data begin const double &price[] // array for calculation )
Don't you need to use the short format of OnCalculate in b?
I don't want to attach B to A at same indicator window, but would like to access data of MAofA and calculate a new buffer(in B) - partially - based on that info.
As I see Your suggestion is useful for displaying more than one indicators in the same window, so I could select to apply it on previous or first indicator's data, but unfortunately this is not my case.
Using iMA on other custom indicator's handle, gives blank window and only drawn for new bars, and I don't know why
Set your initial values to something, e.g. 0 or close[i]
So, in A:
if ( i < 21 ) { PriceBuffer[i] = 0; // Or use close[i] } else { PriceBuffer[i]=(SMMABuffer[i]+SMABuffer[i])/2.0; }
and in B:
if ( i < 50 ) { LineBuffer[i]=0; // or use ABuffer[i]; } else { LineBuffer[i]=MABuffer[i]; }
The 21 and 50 are the periods of your longest moving averages. You probably want to make these constants for readability or input variables for flexibility, but that is aside from your question.
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Hello Guys,
I have an issue, I can not solve for quite a lot of hours now. I did my research, debugged a lot, but still have no clue what causes the problem. That's why I am here to ask for some help from more skilled veterans!
I have 2 indicators: A and B
A is averaging two iMA values and creates a single line from that. As alone it works well, attached to chart (figure_1). Everything is OK.
figure_1
B uses iCustom to call A, and applies iMA on A's handle. This is where the problem comes in.
Firstly the indicator window of B is blank, but after new bars drawn to the chart, it begins to display values, but only for new bars (figure_2).
(Initially B has a very large negative number as value.)
figure_2
If I change the code to display A's buffer as B's value, everything good (figure_3).
figure_3
The problem is with the iMA part, but I can not figure it out. Could You please help me with this?
Thanks!