VPS HOME PC
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- VPS and EAs
yes and no.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Abdallah Yousef, 2017.04.10 10:05You have to use VPS or to let your Metatrader opened 24 hour daily
ok after syncronizing all, can i trun off my home computer, also i noticed the autotrading turned off after i syncronized, do i need to turn it back on on my home pc
ok after syncronizing all, can i trun off my home computer, also i noticed the autotrading turned off after i syncronized, do i need to turn it back on on my home pc
autotrading is always 'on' in VPS.
turning off - it is related to your home Metatrader, and Metatrader on VPS is having autotrading ON (always).
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Yees, you can switch your PC off when ready.
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Stanislav Korotky, 2016.05.11 22:14
On the VPS hosted MT, automatic trading is always ON. The VPS hosted copy of MT keeps running even when your local copy is shutdown. 'Disabled' is related to the local copy as far as you quote local MT logs.
BTW, you can view VPS logs using context menu command "Journals" for your hosted copy of MT.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to update/adjust EAs that are hosted on a VPS?
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.07.18 12:58
You have to make your adjustments locally in your computer's MT4 platform and then synchronize with your VPS again.
MQL5 MT4 integrated VPS doesn't give you real/visual access to the MT4 platform that your EAs are loaded on.
ok after syncronizing all, can i trun off my home computer, also i noticed the autotrading turned off after i syncronized, do i need to turn it back on on my home pc
No, since you synchronized the whole process is done on your VPS environment, so you don't need to keep your PC running.
That's the whole point of using a VPS service.
after i syncronized the AE turned off and at the next singal, nothing happened, i also logged in as a n investor to make sure and the VPS did not enter the trade, i then needed to trun auto trading back on and my home pc entered the signal?!?
so why is the VPS not entering?
after i syncronized the AE turned off and at the next singal, nothing happened, i also logged in as a n investor to make sure and the VPS did not enter the trade, i then needed to trun auto trading back on and my home pc entered the signal?!?
so why is the VPS not entering?
You didn't synchronize correctly.
You need to setup your signal subscription locally and then right click on your VPS (Navigator window) and: Synchronize signal.
You didn't synchronize correctly.
You need to setup your signal subscription locally and then right click on your VPS (Navigator window) and: Synchronize signal.
ok ill retry, thanks
if i now log into a demo acount and create a new environment and then come back and log into the VPS from my home cumputer will i be able to see the layout that the VPS is currently running?
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