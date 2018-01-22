VPS HOME PC

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Hello, once the VPS ir running, can i trun off my home computer? Also if the internet goes down at home or power outage occurs, will this effect the VPS?
 

yes and no.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

missing signal trades

Abdallah Yousef, 2017.04.10 10:05

You have to use VPS or to let your Metatrader opened 24 hour daily

 

ok after syncronizing all, can i trun off my home computer, also i noticed the autotrading turned off after i syncronized, do i need to turn it back on on my home pc

 
Mohamed Premji:

ok after syncronizing all, can i trun off my home computer, also i noticed the autotrading turned off after i syncronized, do i need to turn it back on on my home pc


autotrading is always 'on' in VPS.
turning off - it is related to your home Metatrader, and Metatrader on VPS is having autotrading ON (always).

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Yees, you can switch your PC off when ready.

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Autotrading keeps turning off

Stanislav Korotky, 2016.05.11 22:14

On the VPS hosted MT, automatic trading is always ON. The VPS hosted copy of MT keeps running even when your local copy is shutdown. 'Disabled' is related to the local copy as far as you quote local MT logs.

BTW, you can view VPS logs using context menu command "Journals" for your hosted copy of MT.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to update/adjust EAs that are hosted on a VPS?

Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.07.18 12:58


You have to make your adjustments locally in your computer's MT4 platform and then synchronize with your VPS again.

MQL5 MT4 integrated VPS doesn't give you real/visual access to the MT4 platform that your EAs are loaded on.



 
Mohamed Premji:

ok after syncronizing all, can i trun off my home computer, also i noticed the autotrading turned off after i syncronized, do i need to turn it back on on my home pc


No, since you synchronized the whole process is done on your VPS environment, so you don't need to keep your PC running.

That's the whole point of using a VPS service.

 

after i syncronized the AE turned off and at the next singal, nothing happened, i also logged in as a n investor to make sure and the VPS did not enter the trade, i then needed to trun auto trading back on and my home pc entered the signal?!?

so why is the VPS not entering?

 
Mohamed Premji:

after i syncronized the AE turned off and at the next singal, nothing happened, i also logged in as a n investor to make sure and the VPS did not enter the trade, i then needed to trun auto trading back on and my home pc entered the signal?!?

so why is the VPS not entering?


You didn't synchronize correctly.

You need to setup your signal subscription locally and then right click on your VPS (Navigator window) and: Synchronize signal.


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You didn't synchronize correctly.

You need to setup your signal subscription locally and then right click on your VPS (Navigator window) and: Synchronize signal.



ok ill retry, thanks

 

if i now log into a demo acount and create a new environment and then come back and log into the VPS from my home cumputer will i be able to see the layout that the VPS is currently running?

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