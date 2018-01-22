VPS HOME PC - page 2

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Mohamed Premji:

if i now log into a demo acount and create a new environment and then come back and log into the VPS from my home cumputer will i be able to see the layout that the VPS is currently running?


Of course.

 
 

im seing this error in logs, will it be a problem?

 
Mohamed Premji:

im seing this error in logs, will it be a problem?


So, its an EA, not a signal.

You shouldn't have errors, check the instruments and timeframes that you want your EA to trade.

 
im using an offline renko chart, there are no errors on my home PC
 
Mohamed Premji:
im using an offline renko chart, there are no errors on my home PC

This offline renko chart maybe the problem, since it cannot be (I believe) uploaded on the VPS.

An experienced coder could bring some light here.
 

Yes.

That won't work.

You can use a different EA without the offline chart but with the same targets.
 
Marco vd Heijden:

Yes.

That won't work.

You can use a different EA without the offline chart but with the same targets.

Thank you Marco for your help!

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