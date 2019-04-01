Invalid Stops,can't place an order
ServerName?
SymbolName?
ServerName?
SymbolName?
Hi, I'm using activtrades And the symbol is bra50feb18
request.type=ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT; // Are you sure? Where is request.stoplimit?
Tester's EA
#include <MT4Orders.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16006 #define TOSTRING(A) #A + " = " + (string)(A) + "\n" #define TOSTRING2(A) #A + " = " + EnumToString(A) + " (" + (string)(A) + ")\n" string ToString( const MqlTradeRequest &Request ) { return(TOSTRING2(Request.action) + TOSTRING(Request.magic) + TOSTRING(Request.order) + TOSTRING(Request.symbol) + TOSTRING(Request.volume) + TOSTRING(Request.price) + TOSTRING(Request.stoplimit) + TOSTRING(Request.sl) + TOSTRING(Request.tp) + TOSTRING(Request.deviation) + TOSTRING2(Request.type) + TOSTRING2(Request.type_filling) + TOSTRING2(Request.type_time) + TOSTRING(Request.expiration) + TOSTRING(Request.comment) + TOSTRING(Request.position) + TOSTRING(Request.position_by)); } string ToString( const MqlTradeResult &Result ) { return(TOSTRING(Result.retcode) + TOSTRING(Result.deal) + TOSTRING(Result.order) + TOSTRING(Result.volume) + TOSTRING(Result.price) + TOSTRING(Result.bid) + TOSTRING(Result.ask) + TOSTRING(Result.comment) + TOSTRING(Result.request_id) + TOSTRING(Result.retcode_external)); } #define Bid SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID) #define Ask SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK) #define PRINT(A) A; Print(#A + "\n" + ToString(MT4ORDERS::LastTradeRequest) + ToString(MT4ORDERS::LastTradeResult)); void OnTick() { PRINT(OrderSend(_Symbol, OP_BUYLIMIT, 1, Ask - 100 * _Point, 0, Ask - 200 * _Point, 0)) ExpertRemove(); }
Result
Bra50Feb18: history synchronization started Bra50Feb18: load 35 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.000 Bra50Feb18: history synchronized from 2017.01.02 to 2018.01.19 Bra50Feb18,M1: history cache allocated for 394971 bars and contains 90702 bars from 2017.01.02 12:00 to 2018.01.12 21:09 Bra50Feb18,M1: history begins from 2017.01.02 12:00 Bra50Feb18,M1 (ActivTrades-Server): 1 minutes OHLC ticks generating Bra50Feb18,M1: testing of Experts\Test2.ex5 from 2018.01.15 00:00 to 2018.01.20 00:00 started USDBRL: history synchronization started USDBRL: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.093 USDBRL: history synchronized from 2017.01.02 to 2018.01.19 2018.01.15 12:00:00 buy limit 1.00 Bra50Feb18 at 79505 sl: 79405 (79595 / 79605 / 79595) 2018.01.15 12:00:00 OrderSend(_Symbol,OP_BUYLIMIT,1,Ask-100*_Point,0,Ask-200*_Point,0) 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.action = TRADE_ACTION_PENDING (5) 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.magic = 0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.order = 0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.symbol = Bra50Feb18 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.volume = 1.0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.price = 79505.0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.stoplimit = 0.0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.sl = 79405.0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.tp = 0.0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.deviation = 0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT (2) 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK (0) 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.type_time = ORDER_TIME_GTC (0) 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.expiration = 1970.01.01 00:00:00 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.comment = 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.position = 0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.position_by = 0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Result.retcode = 10009 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Result.deal = 0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Result.order = 2 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Result.volume = 1.0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Result.price = 0.0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Result.bid = 79595.0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Result.ask = 79605.0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Result.comment = Request executed 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Result.request_id = 0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Result.retcode_external = 0
Hi, I'm using activtrades And the symbol is bra50feb18
Please to provide the return code you got when you tried to place it. You'll find it in the "Journal" tab.
Tolong dapatkan kode pengembalian yang anda dapatkan saat mencoba menempatkannya. Tolong berikan kode pengembalian yang Anda dapatkan saat mencoba menempatkannya. Anda akan menemukannya di tab "Jurnal". Anda akan menemukannya di tab "Jurnal".
Please to provide the return code you got when you tried to place it. You'll find it in the "Journal" tab.
Hi,Here is the error :
Tester's EA
Result
Hi,i'm not sure about
request.type=ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT; // Are you sure? Where is request.stoplimit?
i tried ORDER_TYPE_SELL too and didn't work.
Thanks for helping !
i tried ORDER_TYPE_SELL too and didn't work.
2018.01.15 12:00:00 market sell 1.00 Bra50Feb18 sl: 79695 (79595 / 79605 / 79595) 2018.01.15 12:00:00 deal #2 sell 1.00 Bra50Feb18 at 79595 done (based on order #2) 2018.01.15 12:00:00 deal performed [#2 sell 1.00 Bra50Feb18 at 79595] 2018.01.15 12:00:00 order performed sell 1.00 at 79595 [#2 sell 1.00 Bra50Feb18 at 79595] 2018.01.15 12:00:00 OrderSend(_Symbol,OP_SELL,1,Bid,0,Bid+100*_Point,0) 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL (1) 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.magic = 0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.order = 0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.symbol = Bra50Feb18 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.volume = 1.0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.price = 79595.0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.stoplimit = 0.0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.sl = 79695.0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.tp = 0.0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.deviation = 0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL (1) 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK (0) 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.type_time = ORDER_TIME_GTC (0) 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.expiration = 1970.01.01 00:00:00 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.comment = 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.position = 0 2018.01.15 12:00:00 Request.position_by = 0
i dont know why is not working here.
i set the sl and the entry price manually:
the red line is where my stop is ,the blue line my ENTRY PRICE, and still getting invalid stops :(
Market closed.
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Hi !
I'm having trouble to place a pending order.
Everyprice is fine but i couldn't put it to work.
i'm using this method:
i'm trying to sell for example at : 79255 ,i set my stoploss to 79555 ( difference of 300 points) and my tp to 78900 but still can't place any order.
Would you have an Idea that can help me ? Thanks !