Invalid Stops,can't place an order - page 2
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Invalid Stops,can't place an order
fxsaber, 2018.01.20 16:53
Alternative Code
Alternative Code
but this is doing an instant sell alright ?
i need to put a pending order
When using your code,the EA open position,but i need a pending order and when using pending order that i have this problem with invalid stops.
i need to put a pending order
Read this please
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Invalid Stops,can't place an order
fxsaber, 2018.01.20 10:50
Tester's EA
Result
MQL4-style
Alternative code
Read this please
MQL4-style
Alternative code
The alternative Code works to put pending order BUY,but when i change it to sell,i have errors:
getting 4756 error
The alternative Code works to put pending order BUY,but when i change it to sell,i have errors:
getting 4756 error
Good Luck!
Good Luck!
now it's selling ! but i'm having a issue with stop loss that is blowing my mind .
if i put like your code :
Works !
if i put :
Works !
if i put :
doesn't work.
See the image please :
Now,using this,i get this image :
if i use this :
i get :
the value of stop_loss = 79406
What is wrong when i use the stop loss var ?
I think we are close to fix it ! Thanks for helping me !
The alternative Code works to put pending order BUY,but when i change it to sell,i have errors:
getting 4756 error
ORDER_TYPE_SELL
That's not a pending order.
That's not a correct way to set price/sl, you need to normalize to tick size, not to points.
On Bra50Feb18 prices vary by 5 points (1 tick).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Need help to round order last digit to 0 or 5
Alain Verleyen, 2016.10.23 18:47
Normalize your price like that :
//| Normalize price according to tick size |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double normalizePrice(double price)
{
double tickSize=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE);
return(MathRound(price/tickSize)*tickSize);
}
That's not a pending order.
That's not a correct way to set price/sl, you need to normalize to tick size, not to points.
On Bra50Feb18 prices vary by 5 points (1 tick).
WOW,After 1 day trying to solve the problem !
Thank you Very much Alain and fxsaber !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
WOW,After 1 day trying to solve the problem !
Thank you Very much Alain and fxsaber !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
As a side note, in general, you also have to check the stops level (15 currently for this symbol).