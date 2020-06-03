MT4 Fibonacci source code.

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Can't seem to find the original mt4 Fibonacci source code anywhere in codebase or any article.

I want to play around with the source code and amend to my own use.

Does anyone know where I can find this code (original mt4 application, not auto).

Or is this not allowed?

 
Christopher Evans:

Can't seem to find the original mt4 Fibonacci source code anywhere in codebase or any article.

I want to play around with the source code and amend to my own use.

Does anyone know where I can find this code (original mt4 application, not auto).

Or is this not allowed?


what you mean by "not auto"?

however, hope the following will answer your question 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                         Fibo.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


#property copyright "Copyright 2016, Soubra2003"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/soubra2003/seller"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
#property indicator_chart_window



input  ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF        = PERIOD_CURRENT; //Time frame 
input  color           InpColor  = clrRed;         //Line color
input  ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle  = STYLE_DASH;     //Line style
input  int             InpWidth  = 1;              //Line width

//---
/*input*/  string          InpName="Fibo";      //Line name
/*extern*/ double          InpPrice=0.01;       //Line price
/*input*/  bool            InpBack=false;       //Background line
/*input*/  bool            InpSelection=true;   //Highlight to move
/*input*/  bool            InpHidden=true;      //Hidden in the object list
/*input*/  long            InpZOrder=0;         //Priority for mouse click

//---
double   OPEN, HIGH, LOW, CLOSE, candlesize;



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
   for(int i=0;i<6;i++)
   {
      HLineCreate(0,InpName+(string)i,0,InpPrice,InpColor,InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder);
      HLineMove(0,InpName+(string)i,InpPrice);
   }

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}




//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
   for(int i=0;i<6;i++)
      ObjectDelete(ChartID(),InpName+(string)i);
      
//---
   Print("Bye.");
}



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   OPEN  =  iOpen(NULL,TF,1);
   HIGH  =  iHigh(NULL,TF,1);
   LOW   =  iLow(NULL,TF,1);
   CLOSE =  iClose(NULL,TF,1);
   //
   candlesize  =  HIGH-LOW;
   if(candlesize < 0) candlesize=candlesize*(-1);
   candlesize  =  NormalizeDouble(candlesize,Digits);
   
//---
   HLineMove(0,InpName+(string)0,LOW);
   HLineMove(0,InpName+(string)5,HIGH);
   //
   if(CLOSE >  OPEN) //UP
   {
      HLineMove(0,InpName+(string)1,HIGH-candlesize*0.236);
      HLineMove(0,InpName+(string)2,HIGH-candlesize*0.382);
      HLineMove(0,InpName+(string)3,HIGH-candlesize*0.50);
      HLineMove(0,InpName+(string)4,HIGH-candlesize*0.618);
   }
   else if(CLOSE  <  OPEN) //DOWN
   {
      HLineMove(0,InpName+(string)1,LOW+candlesize*0.236);
      HLineMove(0,InpName+(string)2,LOW+candlesize*0.382);
      HLineMove(0,InpName+(string)3,LOW+candlesize*0.50);
      HLineMove(0,InpName+(string)4,LOW+candlesize*0.618);
   }
   
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the horizontal line                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HLineCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,        // chart's ID 
                 const string          name="HLine",      // line name 
                 const int             sub_window=0,      // subwindow index 
                 double                price=0,           // line price 
                 const color           clr=clrRed,        // line color 
                 const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // line style 
                 const int             width=1,           // line width 
                 const bool            back=false,        // in the background 
                 const bool            selection=true,    // highlight to move 
                 const bool            hidden=true,       // hidden in the object list 
                 const long            z_order=0)         // priority for mouse click 
{ 
//--- if the price is not set, set it at the current Bid price level 
   if(!price) 
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- create a horizontal line 
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_HLINE,sub_window,0,price)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to create a horizontal line! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- set line color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); 
//--- set line display style 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); 
//--- set line width 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width); 
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); 
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the line by mouse 
//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be 
//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter 
//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); 
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); 
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
}



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move horizontal line                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HLineMove(const long   chart_ID=0,   // chart's ID 
               const string name="HLine", // line name 
               double       price=0)      // line price
{ 
//--- if the line price is not set, move it to the current Bid price level 
   if(!price) 
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- move a horizontal line 
   if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,0,price)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to move the horizontal line! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
}



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//Bye
 

Now, you are lucky by finding someone to reply with source code.

Next time you have to open a new job in the freelance service to hire a developer.

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Mohammad Soubra:

Now, you are lucky by finding someone to reply with source code.

Next time you have to open a new job in the freelance service to hire a developer.


Most source codes for MT4 are available in CodeBase or through general articles eg MACD 

codes, Moving Average Codes etc. I was only asking the question of why I could not find a source for Fibonacci indicator.

 
Christopher Evans:


Most source codes for MT4 are available in CodeBase or through general articles eg MACD 

codes, Moving Average Codes etc. I was only asking the question of why I could not find a source for Fibonacci indicator.


I do thank you for your kind response and do appreciate it!!
 
Christopher Evans:

I do thank you for your kind response and do appreciate it!!

any time

welcome

 
Christopher Evans:

Can't seem to find the original mt4 Fibonacci source code anywhere in codebase or any article.

There is no original Fibonacci source code.

There may be various indicators that use Fibonacci.

Fibonacci Expansion etc is an object, not an indicator.

 
In future please post in the correct section
I will move this topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
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