mq4 source code

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Where can I find the mq4 source code for the MT4 > Navigator > Indicators > Trend > Moving Average that includes the Apply to: "Previous Indicator's Data" and "First Indicator's Data"? 

Expanded MA Options 

Thanks. 

Files:
MA.JPG  72 kb
 

Hi and good morning,

you can find it in MQL4 > Indicators > Custom Moving Averages.mq4

I hope, this will help you.

Best regards

 
https://docs.mql4.com/indicators/imaonarray
iMAOnArray - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference
iMAOnArray - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
iMAOnArray - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference
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