mq4 source code
Hi and good morning,
you can find it in MQL4 > Indicators > Custom Moving Averages.mq4
I hope, this will help you.
Best regards
iMAOnArray - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference
- docs.mql4.com
iMAOnArray - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference
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Where can I find the mq4 source code for the MT4 > Navigator > Indicators > Trend > Moving Average that includes the Apply to: "Previous Indicator's Data" and "First Indicator's Data"?
Thanks.