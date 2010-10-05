missing data

I didn't open chart for few days. And now I find missing datas of these few days. How can I do? Thanks.

 

 
song_song:

Just wait for a while. Chart will be syncronized.

If it took a long time you should try to use Refresh command of context menu.
 
alexvd:
Yes I use  Refresh command but it same as before.
 
song_song:
Which server did you connect to? Which access point are active now?
 

alexvd:
server: MetaQuotes-Demo

where can I check  access point? I'm in China.

 
song_song:

server: MetaQuotes-Demo

Access Point 3 Europe

 

 

 

I use another computer to login in, and try other access point, but same result as before. Missing data from 2010.09.25 to 2010.10.03

 
song_song:

Please write to servicedesk.

Attach logs for last two days and make new screenshots.
 

Now, same issues are happened  in my demo Accounts

in Access Point2 EURO and  in Access Point4 USA. 

And I believe same issues are happened in ATC contest machine, too.

Because my EA has position that I cannot understand.

Especially USDCHF is in terrible.

I believe you can check this situation easily, if you start MT5.

alexvd:
Access Point 2 Europe.

USDCHF & GBPUSD are missing. It's server bug's from yesterday (min). See ru-forum & champinship's forum. Many users have same problem.

