missing data
Just wait for a while. Chart will be syncronized.
If it took a long time you should try to use Refresh command of context menu.
Yes I use Refresh command but it same as before.
server: MetaQuotes-Demo
where can I check access point? I'm in China.
Access Point 3 Europe
I use another computer to login in, and try other access point, but same result as before. Missing data from 2010.09.25 to 2010.10.03
Attach logs for last two days and make new screenshots.
Now, same issues are happened in my demo Accounts.
in Access Point2 EURO and in Access Point4 USA.
And I believe same issues are happened in ATC contest machine, too.
Because my EA has position that I cannot understand.
Especially USDCHF is in terrible.
I believe you can check this situation easily, if you start MT5.
- www.mql5.com
Please write to servicedesk.
Access Point 2 Europe.
USDCHF & GBPUSD are missing. It's server bug's from yesterday (min). See ru-forum & champinship's forum. Many users have same problem.
I didn't open chart for few days. And now I find missing datas of these few days. How can I do? Thanks.