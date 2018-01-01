AM I RIGHT? IS IT A SUNDAY TRADE (BACK TEST 99.9%) ? - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm wondering how did you get 99% quality on a minute chart, shouldn't that be like 25% max?
All comments says that it is my mistake.
How?! or how to fix it?
By this issue, I am very afraid now because any performed back-test (and set files) could not be the same in my real money account/broker specially with codes enable/disable the activity by the timing.
THEN, if so, all the back-tests shown in the market are not real (never). Even if 99.9% quality. That why more customers are saying the real test is NOT same back-test results!
Example: if I coded my expert to stop trading at a hour:minute (let's say the American session) then it will not trade on another time (NOT the American session) on the back-tester while it will do in real account. Then the back-tester will lead to a big risk.
SIMILAR THAT I NEVER BACK-TESTED!!!
Don't be so melodramatic! A little hiccup in the data now and then, or due to DST change-over discrepancies (eg. between EU and US change-over dates), is not going to invalidate the back-test.
However, you do need to make your EA be adaptive to different time-zones and DST settings. Each broker uses its own and your EA has to offer the ability to adapt to those differences.
Either, you make it so the EA is not dependent on such matters or you have user defined parameters for adjusting to different Time-Zone/DST settings (eg. if you want your EA to stop at "hh:mm" for the American session, then make it a user adjustable parameter so that the user can set it according to their own conditions).
There is nothing major about this and traders and coders have been handling these situations for many, many years. Just like you have now created this thread, the forum is filled with many such threads and posts of users "discovering" these Saturday and Sunday trades, time and time again, and the answer is always the same - differences in Time-Zone and Daylight Savings Time (DST).
Yup stay cool, and chill. It is weekend now. Have a beer!
Happy New Year, and your EA shouldn't trade on 1/1/2018 which is a Monday. Jajaja
hahahah, Hope it will not trade today or tomorrow
& Happy New Year
Don't be so melodramatic! A little hiccup in the data now and then, or due to DST change-over discrepancies (eg. between EU and US change-over dates), is not going to invalidate the back-test.
However, you do need to make your EA be adaptive to different time-zones and DST settings. Each broker uses its own and your EA has to offer the ability to adapt to those differences.
Either, you make it so the EA is not dependent on such matters or you have user defined parameters for adjusting to different Time-Zone/DST settings (eg. if you want your EA to stop at "hh:mm" for the American session, then make it a user adjustable parameter so that the user can set it according to their own conditions).
There is nothing major about this and traders and coders have been handling these situations for many, many years. Just like you have now created this thread, the forum is filled with many such threads and posts of users "discovering" these Saturday and Sunday trades, time and time again, and the answer is always the same - differences in Time-Zone and Daylight Savings Time (DST).
Who told you that I am not using timing limitation?
see below:
---------
in the real account it is working perfectly as the timing (if true) but the issue found in the back test only.
Then why all the drama and panic?
Let start fresh! First answer the following questions so that we can understand your situation:
Then why all the drama and panic then?
Let start fresh then and first answer the following questions so that we can understand your situation:
yes tickstory
yes tickstory
Then why all the drama and panic?
Let start fresh! First answer the following questions so that we can understand your situation:
thanks for your instant replies
You did not answer the questions properly - I did not ask which Broker; I asked which Time-zone and what DST! If you don't know that and if you did not configure TickStory accordingly, how do you expect the data to sync up properly?
It also seems that you did not even produce the necessary configuration files either. The root of the problem seems obvious - you don't know how to use TickStory properly.
Since discussing its functionality and settings are completely off-topic for this site, I suggest you read the TickStory documentation and visit their own forum on their website to learn to properly configure it and use it to produce the required data files.
And if you need further expert guidance, then follow your own advice and place a Freelance Job request!
You did not answer the questions properly - I did not ask which Broker; I asked which Time-zone and what DST! If you don't know that and if you did not configure TickStory accordingly, how do you expect the data to sync up properly?
It also seems that you did not even produce the necessary configuration files either. The root of the problem seems obvious - you don't know how to use TickStory properly.
Since discussing its functionality and settings are completely off-topic for this site, I suggest you read the TickStory documentation and visit their own forum on their website to learn to properly configure it and use it to produce the required data files.
And if you need further expert guidance, then follow your own advice and place a Freelance Job request!
yes
thanks
I will ask them in their forum