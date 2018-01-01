AM I RIGHT? IS IT A SUNDAY TRADE (BACK TEST 99.9%) ?

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AM I RIGHT? IS IT A SUNDAY TRADE (BACK TEST 99.9%) ?

SEE SCREENSHOT BELOW:



 
Yes
 

whroeder1:
Yes






I know!!!
Just you want to reply?
..
Have you looked to the back test captured sunday trade?

Checking for Maket Closed
Checking for Maket Closed
  • 2016.12.25
  • www.mql5.com
Is there some method to check if the market is closed or open for trade. Except for getting an return code of 10018 when trying to place an order...
 
Mohammad Soubra:



AM I RIGHT? IS IT A SUNDAY TRADE (BACK TEST 99.9%) ?

SEE SCREENSHOT BELOW:




Maybe there is a mix up between local and broker server time and this is a late Sunday - early opening trade.

Anyway this is another proof that backtests can never be 100% accurate! (not even close)

 
Mohammad Soubra:

I know!!!
Just you want to reply?
..
Have you looked to the back test captured sunday trade?
  1. If you know, why did you ask?
  2. You asked, I replied. What's your problem?
  3. You posted the journal, and the the date was Sunday. Why do you think I didn't see it?
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Maybe there is a mix up between local and broker server time and this is a late Sunday - early opening trade.

Anyway this is another proof that backtests can never be 100% accurate! (not even close)

Yes it is a back test bug.
 
Local time is irrelevant. The tester only uses simulated server time.
 
Zee Zhou Ma:
It shouldn't happen. I think the coder needs to filter out the weekends and all public holidays.

I am the coder, and which code leads to trade in Sundays!

just it is a back-test bug.

sure

 
It's not a tester bug. Your code traded on a Sunday bar. You didn't code it not to, PICNIC
 
whroeder1:
It's not a tester bug. Your code traded on a Sunday bar. You didn't code it not to, PICNIC

Thanks for the wikipedia link above...

but which code or human error which makes the market opened in Sunday(s)??

 
Mohammad Soubra:

Thanks for the wikipedia link above...

but which code or human error which makes the market opened in Sunday(s)??

The market is open every Sunday...somewhere, due to timezones. If you have Sunday candles in 2013 and not currently, either you mixed data or your broker did. That's the first thing to check.

After that you can just filter Sunday or any undesirable period from trading. If you are using higher timeframe you can calculate them yourself.

But better and easier is to use reliable data using no Sunday candles at all. 

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