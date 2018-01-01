AM I RIGHT? IS IT A SUNDAY TRADE (BACK TEST 99.9%) ?
-
FX opens 5pm ET Sunday and ends 5pm ET Friday. Some brokers start after (6pm is common/end before (up
to 15 minutes) due to low volatility.
Checking for Market Closed - Expert Advisors and MQL5 programming forum Trading - MQL5 programming forum
Swap is computed 5pm ET. No swap if no open orders at that time.
Brokers use a variety of timezones. Their local time (with or without DST,) GMT/UTC, GMT+2, NY+7.
Only with NY+7 does the broker's 00:00 equals 5pm ET and the start of a daily bar is the start of a new FX day.
GMT brokers, means there is a 1 or 2 hour D1/H4 bar on Sunday (depending on NY DST,) and a short Friday bar.
GMT+2 is close but doesn't adjust for NY DST.
EET is closer except when their DST doesn't match NYs. Last Sunday of March and 1:00 on the last Sunday of October vs second Sunday in March and return at 2:00 a.m. EDT to 1:00 a.m. EST on the first Sunday in November.
Non-NY+7, means the chart daily bar overlaps the start, and converting broker time to NY time requires broker to GMT to NY timezone conversions.
- If you search the web you will find differing answers. Those are all wrong (half the year) because they do not take DST into account (or that it changed in 2007 [important when testing history.])
whroeder1:
Yes
- FX opens 5pm ET Sunday and ends 5pm ET Friday. Some brokers start after (6pm is common/end before (up to 15 minutes) due to low volatility.
Checking for Market Closed - Expert Advisors and MQL5 programming forum Trading - MQL5 programming forum
Swap is computed 5pm ET. No swap if no open orders at that time.
Brokers use a variety of timezones. Their local time (with or without DST,) GMT/UTC, GMT+2, NY+7.
Only with NY+7 does the broker's 00:00 equals 5pm ET and the start of a daily bar is the start of a new FX day.
GMT brokers, means there is a 1 or 2 hour D1/H4 bar on Sunday (depending on NY DST,) and a short Friday bar.
GMT+2 is close but doesn't adjust for NY DST.
EET is closer except when their DST doesn't match NYs. Last Sunday of March and 1:00 on the last Sunday of October vssecond Sunday in March and return at 2:00 a.m. EDT to 1:00 a.m. EST on the first Sunday in November.
Non-NY+7, means the chart daily bar overlaps the start, and converting broker time to NY time requires broker to GMT to NY timezone conversions.
- If you search the web you will find differing answers. Those are all wrong (half the year) because they do not take DST into account (or that it changed in 2007 [important when testing history.])
- 2016.12.25
- www.mql5.com
AM I RIGHT? IS IT A SUNDAY TRADE (BACK TEST 99.9%) ?
SEE SCREENSHOT BELOW:
Maybe there is a mix up between local and broker server time and this is a late Sunday - early opening trade.
Anyway this is another proof that backtests can never be 100% accurate! (not even close)
- If you know, why did you ask?
- You asked, I replied. What's your problem?
- You posted the journal, and the the date was Sunday. Why do you think I didn't see it?
Maybe there is a mix up between local and broker server time and this is a late Sunday - early opening trade.
Anyway this is another proof that backtests can never be 100% accurate! (not even close)
It shouldn't happen. I think the coder needs to filter out the weekends and all public holidays.
I am the coder, and which code leads to trade in Sundays!
just it is a back-test bug.
sure
Thanks for the wikipedia link above...
but which code or human error which makes the market opened in Sunday(s)??
The market is open every Sunday...somewhere, due to timezones. If you have Sunday candles in 2013 and not currently, either you mixed data or your broker did. That's the first thing to check.
After that you can just filter Sunday or any undesirable period from trading. If you are using higher timeframe you can calculate them yourself.
But better and easier is to use reliable data using no Sunday candles at all.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
AM I RIGHT? IS IT A SUNDAY TRADE (BACK TEST 99.9%) ?
SEE SCREENSHOT BELOW: