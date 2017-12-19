Add the code to this indicator to manually trade
tuanprowins:
This is a very good indicator. The arrow of this indicator appears in the old candle when the new candle is opened and not painted again. I want the arrow to appear earlier in the old candlestick and it may disappear when the candle is closed for manual trading.
Can anybody help me with adding code and alert?
Thank you very much!
That indicator already repaints
Adding the code to show arrows even earlier would make it repaint even more
- tuanprowins: Arrows appear when 2 MAs intersect. Why is it repainted?
Because that isn't what it does. It compares the previous MA to bar one MA and bar one MA to bar zero MA. Therefor it will always be one bar late. It also never removes an arrow once drawn.
fasterEMAnow = iMA(NULL, 0, FasterEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i); fasterEMAprevious = iMA(NULL, 0, FasterEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i+1); fasterEMAafter = iMA(NULL, 0, FasterEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i-1); : if ((fasterEMAnow > slowerEMAnow) && (fasterEMAprevious < slowerEMAprevious) && (fasterEMAafter > slowerEMAafter)) { : else if ((fasterEMAnow < slowerEMAnow) && (fasterEMAprevious > slowerEMAprevious) && (fasterEMAafter < slowerEMAafter)) {
- tuanprowins: I want the arrow to appear earlier in the old candlestick and it may disappear when the candle is closed for manual trading.Can anybody help me with adding code and alert?
- At the top of the loop add CrossUp[i] = CrossDown[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; so intermittent signals are removed.
- Remove the after comparisons.
- You know where the arrows are set, add your Alert there.
- Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem. Show us your attempt
and state the nature of your problem.
No free help
urgent help.
- At the top of the loop add CrossUp[i] = CrossDown[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; so intermittent signals are removed.
whroeder1:
Because that isn't what it does. It compares the previous MA to bar one MA and bar one MA to bar zero MA. Therefor it will always be one bar late. It also never removes an arrow once drawn.
- At the top of the loop add CrossUp[i] = CrossDown[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; so intermittent signals are removed.
- Remove the after comparisons.
- You know where the arrows are set, add your Alert there.
- Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem. Show us your attempt
and state the nature of your problem.
No free help
urgent help.
- At the top of the loop add CrossUp[i] = CrossDown[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; so intermittent signals are removed.
Thank you for explaining, sorry for my ignorance.
Can you help me write an arrow indicator when 2 MA lines with the following parameters intersect?
Thank you very much!
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem.
You have only four choices:
No free help
urgent help.
You have only four choices:
- Search for it,
- learn to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- Beg at Coding help - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum or Need help with coding - General - MQL5 programming forum or Free MQL4 To MQL5 Converter - General - MQL5 programming forum or Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!),
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
No free help
urgent help.
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