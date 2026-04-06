Visual Studio Code - page 5

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Hi, I not able to get auto-complete for built-in MQL functions/structs like SymbolInfoTick() or MqlTick for example. With this method I can have that?
 
nicholi shen:

I just published a new MQL syntax highlight extension that runs on top of cpp so you can use all cpp extensions (Intellisence, clang-format, etc.) with MQL and keep the MQL syntax. In order to make this work you need to map MQL file extensions to cpp in the user settings:


Extension available in the VS marketplace

https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/items?itemName=nicholishen.mql-over-cpp

how can i reach to this ? i'm in macbook

Then, go to the menu FILE > PREFERENCES > SETTINGS.

 

Hello friends!

Can someone help me set up Visual Studio Code?

I can not

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Hello friends!

Can someone help me set up Visual Studio Code?

I can not

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/visualstudio/install/install-visual-studio?view=vs-2019

Install Visual Studio
Install Visual Studio
  • 2019.04.16
  • TerryGLee
  • docs.microsoft.com
Learn how to install Visual Studio, step-by-step.
 
Mladen Rakic:

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/visualstudio/install/install-visual-studio?view=vs-2019

I can set up a visual studio.

I need to configure compilation of programs when working in a visual studio. . .

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

I can set up a visual studio.

I need to configure compilation of programs when working in a visual studio. . .

Isn't your question answered in the link from post #33 ?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Visual Studio Code

Flavio Jarabeck, 2018.08.16 23:40

Since my last post on using VSC for my coding... I'm still LOVING IT...

I'm using a set of colors in VSC that is visually coherent and visually usefull:

https://gist.github.com/MinionsLabs/5025741818d603a1b43286248d3d2ad8

Cheers!

;)


 
Alain Verleyen:

Isn't your question answered in the link from post #33 ?


does not work

 

I also seem to have gilianp's problem. Auto complete does not work when it comes to builtin functions like TimeLocal() etc. Although it works for comment and AccountInfoDouble. I don't know why.

Another issue is the squiggles, it's there with every function I use. I tried "C_Cpp.errorSquiggles": "Disabled" but, then I can't find any errors including legitimate ones like missing a semi colon.

 
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

To enable mql5 intellisense, you can use this plugin:

then, you can save this page as html and open is vscode on second tab. So, all sintax will availble for autocomplete commands

also you can use mql4 Syntax Highlight plugin

and you can add mql5 folder with metaeditor to PATH and then you can compill your code directly in vscode

Hi

Is there any way of having this functionality without keeping that html open all the times?

Honestly, having color coding for mql without proper intellisense and code compilation is not what people should call perfect!

 

i want to move Description intellisense popup window to the left most side.

how is it possible ?

anyone please help me? 

How to make VSCode Intellisense window wider
How to make VSCode Intellisense window wider
  • 2019.07.12
  • empire29 empire29 3,029 6 6 gold badges 33 33 silver badges 61 61 bronze badges
  • stackoverflow.com
I have a VSCode extension that helps me autocomplete file paths, however many file paths grow long and are truncated in the VSCode intellisense popover window. How can I set VSCode to either: I happen to have written the extension so if needed I can update it if that is required.
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