Visual Studio Code - page 5
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I just published a new MQL syntax highlight extension that runs on top of cpp so you can use all cpp extensions (Intellisence, clang-format, etc.) with MQL and keep the MQL syntax. In order to make this work you need to map MQL file extensions to cpp in the user settings:
Extension available in the VS marketplace
https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/items?itemName=nicholishen.mql-over-cpp
Then, go to the menu FILE > PREFERENCES > SETTINGS.
Hello friends!
Can someone help me set up Visual Studio Code?
I can not
Hello friends!
Can someone help me set up Visual Studio Code?
I can not
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/visualstudio/install/install-visual-studio?view=vs-2019
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/visualstudio/install/install-visual-studio?view=vs-2019
I can set up a visual studio.
I need to configure compilation of programs when working in a visual studio. . .
I can set up a visual studio.
I need to configure compilation of programs when working in a visual studio. . .
Isn't your question answered in the link from post #33 ?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Visual Studio Code
Flavio Jarabeck, 2018.08.16 23:40
Since my last post on using VSC for my coding... I'm still LOVING IT...
I'm using a set of colors in VSC that is visually coherent and visually usefull:
https://gist.github.com/MinionsLabs/5025741818d603a1b43286248d3d2ad8
Cheers!
;)
Isn't your question answered in the link from post #33 ?
does not work
I also seem to have gilianp's problem. Auto complete does not work when it comes to builtin functions like TimeLocal() etc. Although it works for comment and AccountInfoDouble. I don't know why.
Another issue is the squiggles, it's there with every function I use. I tried "C_Cpp.errorSquiggles": "Disabled" but, then I can't find any errors including legitimate ones like missing a semi colon.
To enable mql5 intellisense, you can use this plugin:
then, you can save this page as html and open is vscode on second tab. So, all sintax will availble for autocomplete commands
also you can use mql4 Syntax Highlight plugin
and you can add mql5 folder with metaeditor to PATH and then you can compill your code directly in vscode
Hi
Is there any way of having this functionality without keeping that html open all the times?
Honestly, having color coding for mql without proper intellisense and code compilation is not what people should call perfect!
i want to move Description intellisense popup window to the left most side.
how is it possible ?
anyone please help me?