Visual Studio Code - page 3
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Of course it's possible. Disable your browser's spell checker, or add those symbols to your dictionary.
Of course it's possible. Disable your browser's spell checker, or add those symbols to your dictionary.
I mean C/C++ for Visual Studio Code, Error Squiggles.
Timur Gatin:
Is it possible to disable red squiggles only for MQL functions and constants?
So much better, but not perfect, need to complete the string, structures. Compiling works fine, without errors and warnings.
Without it:
I'm pumped - this editor is seriously awesome and the only real hiccup is that the c++ intellisence doesn't recognize the dot operator being used on pointers... oh well. Here is a script that compiles and outputs the results to the terminal inside of VSC using the default Build keybinding of Ctrl+Shift+B.
You'll need to create a workspace.. I created one directly in my MQL folder. Next, go to Tasks > Configure tasks and create a new tasks.json file and paste and edit the paths to your MT install. Note: this isn't ideal...
Here are some bonus keymappings to quick-launch the terminal or the meta-editor
Opening selected source file in metaeditor works too, with:
Pierre,
VS is a full stack IDE and vscode is an open source text editor. The major difference is how they work behind the scenes. Since vscode is an open source text editor it is lightweight out of the box and very fast. It is also very extendable and can go from a plain text editor to pretty much much full blown IDE with the use of extensions. Python is a great example because with the python extensions you can get almost all of the functionality of a full stack IDE without having to wait years for the program to load up.
So your question was about MQL... Vscode makes it easy to author extensions using JS and JSON, which is exactly what I've begun to do. If you download vscode and install the MQL extension pack and follow the setup instructions, you'll get not only MQL syntax highlighting, but also context aware intellisence (uses microsoft c++ engine) and access to a whole library of MQL snippets (MQL built-in functions with descriptions and auto-complete).
"If you download vscode and install the MQL extension pack and follow the setup instructions," what's the setup instructions? @nicholishen
how to fix error squiggles ?
how to fix error squiggles ?
Hi
I have VSCode and mql mode and mql snippets.
Since I am new to this editor, how can I get the for loop block to manically get written for me by only typing "for" followed by tab or some other key?
How can I make a keyboard short cut that will type a ";" at the end of line?
...etc
Thanks
Hi guys!
This is my contribution to this thread.
I spent several days migrating from Metaeditor to Visual Studio Code and I'm loving it...
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/719548
While VS is one of the few at least partially good things MS has done over the years you can have dark colors in MetaEditor as well. Background and highlights can be defined in settings and the interface abides Windows themes, although not as perfectly as possible.