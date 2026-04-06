Visual Studio Code - page 4
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While VS is one of the few at least partially good things MS has done over the years you can have dark colors in MetaEditor as well. Background and highlights can be defined in settings and the interface abides Windows themes, although not as perfectly as possible.
You cannot say "partially good" when developers in Metaeditor got stuck for several years in the very same version of the Editor, with the very same features as it has today.
What is the MQ core business?
At least, have the damn CLI compiler signaling the Terminal (Core Business), that its EA code has changed and it has to be reloaded. Let developers choose their own developing venue... and be more productive. That's the business they want, and that's the business we want. Free us on the development side, focus on the Terminal side...
While VS is one of the few at least partially good things MS has done over the years you can have dark colors in MetaEditor as well. Background and highlights can be defined in settings and the interface abides Windows themes, although not as perfectly as possible.
Can you share your config? Don't mind if this will take to much of your time.
Can you share your config? Don't mind if this will take to much of your time.
Since my last post on using VSC for my coding... I'm still LOVING IT...
I'm using a set of colors in VSC that is visually coherent and visually usefull:
https://gist.github.com/MinionsLabs/5025741818d603a1b43286248d3d2ad8
Cheers!
;)
Since my last post on using VSC for my coding... I'm still LOVING IT...
I'm using a set of colors in VSC that is visually coherent and visually usefull:
https://gist.github.com/MinionsLabs/5025741818d603a1b43286248d3d2ad8
Cheers!
;)
Great blog post.
In regards to this quote:
"Remember to always make a backup of this settings anywhere you want. I prefer to save my code snippets in a a Gist in my GitHub space. So I can grab and update them easily over several machines."
You might want to checkout the VSC extention "Settings Sync".
It basically automates your backup via Gist concept, and lets you easily export/import configs across different machines and environments - brings along all your extensions too!
Great blog post.
In regards to this quote:
"Remember to always make a backup of this settings anywhere you want. I prefer to save my code snippets in a a Gist in my GitHub space. So I can grab and update them easily over several machines."
You might want to checkout the VSC extention "Settings Sync".
It basically automates your backup via Gist concept, and lets you easily export/import configs across different machines and environments - brings along all your extensions too!
Wow! I will check this! Thanks a lot!
It's been more almost 3 months using VSC on a daily basis. I'm lovivng it!
Additional Tip: for those who need Like me TODOs and FIXMEs right inbto the code, I'm using Todo Tree. It is simple and Superb!
We know all MetaEditor has some drawbacks, mainly when you work with medium/big projects. However it has some interesting built-in features linked with MT4/MT5 terminal.
Mainly the debugging features, which I am using heavily, so I am wondering how people using an external editor are managing that. I can't imagine you always have to print your variable's value to debug your code ?
We know all MetaEditor has some drawbacks, mainly when you work with medium/big projects. However it has some interesting built-in features linked with MT4/MT5 terminal.
Mainly the debugging features, which I am using heavily, so I am wondering how people using an external editor are managing that. I can't imagine you always have to print your variable's value to debug your code ?
What I do is run both editors simultaneously so changes in one are mirrored in the other. The only time you will run into issues is when you make changes in one, forget to save, then make changes in the other and thereby create merge conflicts. This can be mostly mitigated by turning on the autosave feature in vscode.
We know all MetaEditor has some drawbacks, mainly when you work with medium/big projects. However it has some interesting built-in features linked with MT4/MT5 terminal.
Mainly the debugging features, which I am using heavily, so I am wondering how people using an external editor are managing that. I can't imagine you always have to print your variable's value to debug your code ?
Nailed it! Print everywhere - just with an added IF to print the correct set of data in case you are inside a FOR...
But, I'm loving it...
Visual GIT on the Navigator tree, TODOs widget, NO strain to the eyes... with a decent machine, knocking down the Terminal and then the compiling time is pretty fast... No Looking Back... (It is NOT for the beginners - I'm a coder since my 14 yo...)
;)
What I do is run both editors simultaneously so changes in one are mirrored in the other. The only time you will run into issues is when you make changes in one, forget to save, then make changes in the other and thereby create merge conflicts. This can be mostly mitigated by turning on the autosave feature in vscode.
Nailed it! Print everywhere - just with an added IF to print the correct set of data in case you are inside a FOR...
But, I'm loving it...
Visual GIT on the Navigator tree, TODOs widget, NO strain to the eyes... with a decent machine, knocking down the Terminal and then the compiling time is pretty fast... No Looking Back... (It is NOT for the beginners - I'm a coder since my 14 yo...)
;)