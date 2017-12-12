Help with Email Notifications for newbie

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Hello, newbie here so my question may sound stupid to many of you :)

I created a gmx account so that i can receive email notifications to my hotmail account.

https://imgur.com/a/8AJT7

Test messages are received in my email account fine. 

However, whenever i set an alert to be received via email, i never receive anything.

https://imgur.com/a/x3dzL

Anyone knows why i don't receive alerts via email? Is this caused due to the fact that i am still practicing via Demo account?

Imgur: The magic of the Internet
Imgur: The magic of the Internet
  • 2017.12.12
  • imgur.com
Imgur: The magic of the Internet
 

There is threead about it - 

emails when my account takes a trade 

----------------

And there is EA: Mail All Order Status Periodically

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Experts: Mail All Order Status Periodically

Alain Verleyen, 2016.11.18 09:27

Of course you are wrong. That's funny to see how people are saying me I am dreaming or I don't know what I am talking about when they are wrong

1° You have to configure gmail/gmx to allow external application.

2° Configure your MT4


And by the way it was ALWAYS working (except maybe on some build for a short time). 


 

Thx for the response mate.

In the picture below, ''From'' is a gmx email, ''To'' is a gmx email again? Shouldn't be a hotmail.com or gmail.com if i want emails to be received via hotmail or gmail?

Files:
fxdemo2.jpg  79 kb
 

I think i found the solution!

My email parameters were set correctly, that's why test messages were received fine.

I wasn't able to receive alerts cause i wasn't filling the ''Source'' tab in Alerts 

https://imgur.com/a/8hcyv

Now everything ok :)

Thx for help!


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