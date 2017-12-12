Help with Email Notifications for newbie
There is threead about it -
emails when my account takes a trade
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And there is EA: Mail All Order Status Periodically
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Experts: Mail All Order Status Periodically
Alain Verleyen, 2016.11.18 09:27
Of course you are wrong. That's funny to see how people are saying me I am dreaming or I don't know what I am talking about when they are wrong
1° You have to configure gmail/gmx to allow external application.
2° Configure your MT4
And by the way it was ALWAYS working (except maybe on some build for a short time).
Thx for the response mate.
In the picture below, ''From'' is a gmx email, ''To'' is a gmx email again? Shouldn't be a hotmail.com or gmail.com if i want emails to be received via hotmail or gmail?
I think i found the solution!
My email parameters were set correctly, that's why test messages were received fine.
I wasn't able to receive alerts cause i wasn't filling the ''Source'' tab in Alerts
https://imgur.com/a/8hcyv
Now everything ok :)
Thx for help!
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Hello, newbie here so my question may sound stupid to many of you :)
I created a gmx account so that i can receive email notifications to my hotmail account.
https://imgur.com/a/8AJT7
Test messages are received in my email account fine.
However, whenever i set an alert to be received via email, i never receive anything.
https://imgur.com/a/x3dzL
Anyone knows why i don't receive alerts via email? Is this caused due to the fact that i am still practicing via Demo account?