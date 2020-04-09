Smtp gmx mt4
Chatel Hill:
Please try to insert mail.gmx.net (instead of .com) and use the alternative port 465
Lars Rompe:
Please try to insert mail.gmx.net (instead of .com) and use the alternative port 465
Thank you. It worked
Hello,
My GMX is well set up for years.
It stops working.
GMX support says my trading doesn't support SMTP configuration.
I also tried the above solution with .net and port 465 without sucess : (
Does anyone experience the same problem suddenly?
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I have enabled smtp access in settings of gmx.
However I get test message failed.
Is this the correct configuration for gmx mt4 smtp settings?
Also, On the gmx setting page where can I find "Send and receive emails via external program"?