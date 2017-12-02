how to add gold symbol to mt5??

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hi

On installed MT5, there is no XAUUSD symbol. What should I do?

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Any symbol is related to the broker so you should select the broker with gold (XAU/USD) symbol.
 

How to find the broker?

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Find a Server by the Broker's Name

Another convenient new feature of MetaTrader 5 is adding brokers' servers by their names. With the previous version, you had to contact your broker to find out the IP address of the trade server or download a special client terminal. Now, you simply enter the name of the broker. The system automatically finds the server with the specified name and adds it to the list.

Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Two types of accounts are available in the trading platform: demonstration (demo) and real. Demo accounts provide the opportunity to work in a training mode without real money, allowing to test a trading strategy. They feature all the same functionality as the live ones. The difference is that demo accounts can be opened without any investment...
 

And how to open demo accounts with the brokers (to select the symbol you want to trade/use):

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MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad HelpConnecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account 

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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android

 
Practical example - look at this small thread: DAX Symbol
 

And this is my Metatrader (as an example) -

 

 
Allen:

Ask your broker.


thanks.

fixed

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