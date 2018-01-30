Extending MqlTick
You can't "extend" a structure, especially not one used internally by the built-in functions. You can however define your own "similar" structures for your own functionality.
You can't "extend" a structure, especially not one used internally by the built-in functions. You can however define your own "similar" structures for your own functionality.
Yes you can inherit from a structure.
struct CustomTick:MqlTick { string symbol; int account; };
However with MqlTick, you will not be able to use it in function like SymbolInfoTick().
- Sure you can, just like you can pass a subclass object to a function taking the superclass.
Right it works for SymbolInfoTick().
But it doesn't with MqlRates and CopyRates() (compiles but gives runtime error 4029: Invalid Array). So I would suggest anyone to check before relying on such solution for internal mql structure.
I am using this code to save and load tick to file memory. It expects MqlTick and throws parameter conversion error with the custom struct. Any solution?
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Hello,
Please EDIT your post and use the SRC button when you post code.
Thank you.
You just do it. Structs can only extend structs and classes only classes.
- Sure you can, just like you can pass a subclass object to a function taking the superclass.
static CustomTick Ticks[1];
ExchangeTicks.DataSave(Ticks, true);
Error: 'Ticks' - parameter conversion not allowed
What can be done to solve this? When using the standard MqlTick is works fine.
(DataSave method see above code in class EXCHANGE_DATA)
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Hello,
I need to extend MqlTick struct to include additional info such as symbol and AccountPlatform.
How can it be done?