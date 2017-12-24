Please help my EA script
Script is a program for a single execution of an action. Unlike Expert Advisors, scripts do not handle any event except for trigger, initialization and deinitialization. A script code must contain the OnStart handler function.
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but after close order it dose not run again
i want it run immediatly automaatic after close order.
thank you in advance for you helping
- When you post code please use the SRC button! Please edit your post.
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
- Of course not, it's a script, not an EA. Why would you always buy after the order closes? What about when you aren't there to set a SL?
- Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem.
You have only four choices:
- Search for it,
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urgent help.
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thank you for your reply
Hi, this is so simple script, it's just buy order immediatly after run, but after close order it dose not run again
i want it run immediatly automaatic after close order. thank you in advance for you helping
this is the script:
input double lots = 0.01;
input int magic = 434341;
int OnInit()
{
//---
int ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,0.01, Ask,3,0,0, "EA Comment",255,0,CLR_NONE);
//---
return(0);
}
Try to use this code...
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { int ticket=-1; int MagicNumber=123456; int CountOrders=0; for(int i=0; i>OrdersTotal(); i++) { if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) { if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber) CountOrders++; } } //--- if(CountOrders==0) ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,0.01, Ask,3,0,0, "EA Comment",MagicNumber,0,CLR_NONE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Thank you for your reply, i'm a newbie here, sorry, i want you help me to fix my code,
my concept is i run 2 EA, i open multiple currency pair, the first EA is close equity amount when make profit (i already have this one),the second one what i want is when is closed all equity amount i want the EA buy or sell immediatly as the ask or bid price(depend on my setting)
thank you in advand for your help or any suggestion
input double lots = 0.01; input int magic = 434341; int OnInit() { //--- int ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,0.01, Ask,3,0,0, "EA Comment",255,0,CLR_NONE); //--- return(0); }
Here you go...
input int MagicNumber = 123456; input double LotSize = 0.01; input bool OpenBuy = true; input bool OpenSell = false; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { int ticket=-1; int CountBuyOrders=0; int CountSellOrders=0; //--- for(int i = 0; i > OrdersTotal(); i++) { if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) { if(OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber) { if(OrderType() == OP_BUY) CountBuyOrders++; if(OrderType() == OP_SELL) CountSellOrders++; } } } //--- if((CountBuyOrders == 0) && (OpenBuy == true)) ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, LotSize, Ask, 3, 0, 0, "EA Comment", MagicNumber, 0, clrBlue); if((CountSellOrders == 0) && (OpenSell == true)) ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELL, LotSize, Bid, 3, 0, 0, "EA Comment", MagicNumber, 0, clrRed); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here you go...
Thank you so much Nikolaos Pantzosfor your help, but when i run your script, it orders buy too many, as i request i just want 1 order then after it closed then it orders again, thank in advand :)
There is a mistype in the EA, please try this :
input int MagicNumber = 123456; input double LotSize = 0.01; input bool OpenBuy = true; input bool OpenSell = false; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { int ticket=-1; int CountBuyOrders=0; int CountSellOrders=0; //--- for(int i = 0; i < OrdersTotal(); i++) { if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) { if(OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber) { if(OrderType() == OP_BUY) CountBuyOrders++; if(OrderType() == OP_SELL) CountSellOrders++; } } } //--- if((CountBuyOrders == 0) && (OpenBuy == true)) ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, LotSize, Ask, 3, 0, 0, "EA Comment", MagicNumber, 0, clrBlue); if((CountSellOrders == 0) && (OpenSell == true)) ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELL, LotSize, Bid, 3, 0, 0, "EA Comment", MagicNumber, 0, clrRed); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
There is a mistype in the EA, please try this :
Correct!!
i<OrdersTotal() not i>... :)
There is a mistype in the EA, please try this :
Thank you so much
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Hi, this is so simple script, it's just buy order immediatly after run, but after close order it dose not run again
i want it run immediatly automaatic after close order. thank you in advance for you helping
this is the script:
input double lots = 0.01;
input int magic = 434341;
int OnInit()
{
//---
int ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,0.01, Ask,3,0,0, "EA Comment",255,0,CLR_NONE);
//---
return(0);
}