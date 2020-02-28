XAUUSD

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Hi dear friends'

I downloaded metatrader5 software. And I can not view or find gold /XAUUSD/ on my software platform. I used all the methods that you guys mentioned in old articles such as open market watch/ and search on symbol window and to reinstall or update my mt5 software. No any of these not worked. So what shall I do now?

 

Symbols (XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPJPY, BTC/USD and so on) are not related to metatrader5 software/ Those symbols are related to the broker you are connected this software to.
So, select the other broker with XAUUSD.

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Just some information

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.28 08:27

As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:

MetaTrader 5 HelpOpen an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS HelpOpening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account 

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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android

Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2017.01.05
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 

For example, MetaQuotes-Demo server (if you connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server which is coming by default after you installed Metatrader 5) is having XAU/USD - 


 

On your keyboard press Control + U, it will bring up symbol that being offered by brokers from there you can look up for the gold/xauusd.


 
Gold drops as a rock as the Dollar rallies again. The price of gold drops below the 1600 level and it could find a support around the 1550 level. 
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