My EA Validation completed with an errors

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My News based EA working well on mt4 platform. But the Automatic Validation is fail.

test on EURUSD,H1
there are no trading operations
test on NZDUSD,H1
there are no trading operations
test on GBPUSDcheck,M30
there are no trading operations
test on XAUUSDcheck,Daily
there are no trading operations

that is the error!
It 100% working well on mt4! so how i passed this? I implemented few few of this: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555
  • Insufficient funds to perform trade operation
  • Invalid volumes in trade operations
  • Limiting Number of Pending Orders

So please help me.
 

please open the job.

 
Sabil Yudifera Daeng Pattah:

please open the job.

you mean source code?
 
any update?
 

Can anyone show sample EA with automatic validation by mql5?

 
Thushara Dissanayake:

My News based EA working well on mt4 platform. But the Automatic Validation is fail.

  • Insufficient funds to perform trade operation
  • Invalid volumes in trade operations
  • Limiting Number of Pending Orders

So please help me.


i think the automatic validation tester cannot connect to the URL you are receiving the news from . Thus no trades

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

i think the automatic validation tester cannot connect to the URL you are receiving the news from . Thus no trades

No sir, It not try to connect any URL. Simply use input date and time. default it using past news date and time. 
 

Without code we can not help you.

 
Thushara Dissanayake:
No sir, It not try to connect any URL. Simply use input date and time. default it using past news date and time. 

I Agree with Marco , out of curiosity , past news time how is it stored and retrieved by your EA ?

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

I Agree with Marco , out of curiosity , past news time how is it stored and retrieved by your EA ?

If i paste my code here how i sell on this website? I know you can't understand what is the wrong without looking it.  User need to set news time manually. if some news on 2017.11.15 15:30 then user need to enter it manually. It is easy. it work perfect with news time. In the TESTER Mode it testing past news and do all thing automatically without any error.


When i upload it for Automatic Validation with this News Time 2017.10.31 15:30 The system fail to validate it. As a result i change news time to next minute. I mean if now time is 2017.11.03 15:30 then i put 2017.11.03 15:35 and tested. Then in the validation time it open trades live. But same result.

News time and other inputs


 

Maybe the test doesn't not incorporate your set dates.

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