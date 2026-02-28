Libraries: Report - page 17

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fxsaber #:

I.e. got what I originally wrote.

The symbol may not be in the Market Watch.

It was missing where to get it from 
TickValue

I got it. I don't know how to get it from Virtual. Probably through GetSymbolBase().

Plus I needed an analogue in pure MQL5. Not everyone will want to install an additional library just because of one tournever.

 
Aleksei Kuznetsov #:
There wasn't enough wherewithal

I did. I don't know how to get it out of Virtual.

Everything was given.
 

When compiling Customreport.mq5, it gives the following errors:

What am I doing wrong?

 
Dimitri Wagner #:

When compiling Customreport.mq5, the following errors are generated:

What am I doing wrong?

CustomReport.mq5 is not updated in kodobase, only Report.mqh as a kernel.

Examples of application of updated CustomReport .ex5 are described here.

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  • 2021.11.12
  • www.mql5.com
На просторах интернета можно видеть довольно частые сценарии торговли. Управляющий ПАММ-счетом набрал инвесторов. Хорошо торговал, но с какого-то момента прибыльность сильно уменьшилась, вплоть до
 
fxsaber #:

Report.mqh as the core.

Updated. Added indicator of the number of simultaneously opened positions.


A piece of trade, where there were 12 open positions at the same time

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