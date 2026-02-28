Libraries: Report - page 17
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I.e. got what I originally wrote.
The symbol may not be in the Market Watch.
I got it. I don't know how to get it from Virtual. Probably through GetSymbolBase().
Plus I needed an analogue in pure MQL5. Not everyone will want to install an additional library just because of one tournever.
There wasn't enough wherewithal
I did. I don't know how to get it out of Virtual.
When compiling Customreport.mq5, it gives the following errors:
What am I doing wrong?
When compiling Customreport.mq5, the following errors are generated:
What am I doing wrong?
CustomReport.mq5 is not updated in kodobase, only Report.mqh as a kernel.
Examples of application of updated CustomReport .ex5 are described here.
Report.mqh as the core.
Updated. Added indicator of the number of simultaneously opened positions.
A piece of trade, where there were 12 open positions at the same time