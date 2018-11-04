Moving Average of RSI
Look in the Data window.
That has nothing to do with the issue. The correct answer has already been given by @Keith Watford in the post before yours; namely, the value is displayed in the Data Window.
That has nothing to do with the issue. The correct answer has already been given by @Keith Watford in the post before yours; namely, the value is displayed in the Data Window.
You are right sir, Thank you
That has nothing to do with the issue. The correct answer has already been given by @Keith Watford in the post before yours; namely, the value is displayed in the Data Window.
Thank you Fernando Carreiro
Maybe I didnt explain my question well.
I want to use this numbers in my EA.
I don't know any way to send values from Data Window to my EAs codes.
Can you help please
Reza nasimi: Thank you Fernando Carreiro
Maybe I didnt explain my question well.
I want to use this numbers in my EA.
I don't know any way to send values from Data Window to my EAs codes.
Can you help please
Actually, you should thank @Keith Watford as he was the one that first gave you the answer.
I am assuming you are referring to MQL4 code and if that is the case, then you can use the iMAOnArray() function.
You would first fill an array up with the iRSI() data and then use the iMAOnArray() function on that array of data.
Here are some threads of users that asked the same question:
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/192766
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/158380
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/109478
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/55186
- docs.mql4.com
Actually, you should thank @Keith Watford as he was the one that first gave you the answer.
I am assuming you are referring to MQL4 code and if that is the case, then you can use the iMAOnArray() function.
You would first fill an array up with the iRSI() data and then use the iMAOnArray() function on that array of data.
Here are some threads of users that asked the same question:
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/192766
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/158380
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/109478
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/55186
I didn't understand what @Keith Watford wrote .
Thank you very much Fernando Carreiro and Keith Watford .
Hi
I want to know how can I get the value of moving average I dragged on RSI
any help please?
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/indicatorconstants/prices
- www.mql5.com
use instead of the price for MA the array of the RSI
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Hi
I want to know how can I get the value of moving average I dragged on RSI
any help please?