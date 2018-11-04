Moving Average of RSI

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Hi
I want to know how can I get the value  of moving average I dragged on  RSI
any help please?

 

Look in the Data window.

 
Search in Market you will find any Indicator related your issue.
[Deleted]  
Nadeem Hodekar: Search in Market you will find any Indicator related your issue.

That has nothing to do with the issue. The correct answer has already been given by @Keith Watford in the post before yours; namely, the value is displayed in the Data Window.


 
Fernando Carreiro:

That has nothing to do with the issue. The correct answer has already been given by @Keith Watford in the post before yours; namely, the value is displayed in the Data Window.


You are right sir, Thank you

 
Fernando Carreiro:

That has nothing to do with the issue. The correct answer has already been given by @Keith Watford in the post before yours; namely, the value is displayed in the Data Window.


Thank you Fernando Carreiro

Maybe I didnt explain my question well.

I want to use this numbers in my EA.

I don't know any way to send values from Data Window to my EAs codes.

Can you help please

[Deleted]  

Reza nasimi: Thank you Fernando Carreiro

Maybe I didnt explain my question well.

I want to use this numbers in my EA.

I don't know any way to send values from Data Window to my EAs codes.

Can you help please

Actually, you should thank @Keith Watford as he was the one that first gave you the answer.

I am assuming you are referring to MQL4 code and if that is the case, then you can use the iMAOnArray() function.

You would first fill an array up with the iRSI() data and then use the iMAOnArray() function on that array of data.

Here are some threads of users that asked the same question:

There are probably many more. Just do a search for "iMAOnArray and RSI"
iMAOnArray - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference
iMAOnArray - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
Unlike iMA(...), the iMAOnArray() function does not take data by symbol name, timeframe, the applied price. The price data must be previously prepared. The indicator is calculated from left to right. To access to the array elements as to a series array (i.e., from right to left), one has to use the ArraySetAsSeries() function.
 
Fernando Carreiro:

Actually, you should thank @Keith Watford as he was the one that first gave you the answer.

I am assuming you are referring to MQL4 code and if that is the case, then you can use the iMAOnArray() function.

You would first fill an array up with the iRSI() data and then use the iMAOnArray() function on that array of data.

Here are some threads of users that asked the same question:

There are probably many more. Just do a search for "iMAOnArray and RSI"


I didn't understand what @Keith Watford wrote .

Thank you very much Fernando Carreiro and Keith Watford .

 
Reza nasimi:

Hi
I want to know how can I get the value  of moving average I dragged on  RSI
any help please?

Read the documentation, there is an example of MQL code for your topic.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/indicatorconstants/prices

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Price Constants
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Price Constants
  • www.mql5.com
Calculations of technical indicators require price values and/or values of volumes, on which calculations will be performed. There are 7 predefined identifiers from the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE enumeration, used to specify the desired price base for calculations. If a technical indicator uses for calculations price data, type of which is set by...
 

use instead of the price for MA the array of the RSI

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