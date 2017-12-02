refresh tips?

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I created a button that updates the chart and its objects but is just an escamotage, you have less rudimentary suggestions


void Bottom (string nome, string text, int text2, int XSIZE, int YSIZE, int XDISTANCE, int YDISTANCE, color colore, color colore2 ){

    ObjectCreate    (0,nome,OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0);            ObjectSetInteger(0,nome,OBJPROP_COLOR,       Text);
    ObjectSetString (0,nome,OBJPROP_TEXT,0,text);         ObjectSetInteger(0,nome,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,     colore);     
    ObjectSetInteger(0,nome,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,XDISTANCE); ObjectSetInteger(0,nome,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,colore2);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,nome,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,YDISTANCE); ObjectSetInteger(0,nome,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,BORDER_FLAT);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,nome,OBJPROP_XSIZE,XSIZE);         ObjectSetInteger(0,nome,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,nome,OBJPROP_YSIZE,YSIZE);         ObjectSetInteger(0,nome,OBJPROP_STATE,false); 
    ObjectSetInteger(0,nome,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,text2);        
}




void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long   &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam){

   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)
     {
       
      if(sparam=="Refresh"){
            
            int Periodo= Period();
            ChartSetSymbolPeriod(0,Symbol(),1);
            ChartSetSymbolPeriod(0,Symbol(),Periodo);
         }        
      
 }
}


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate (const int rates_total,
                 const int prev_calculated,
                 const datetime& time[],
                 const double& open[],
                 const double& high[],
                 const double& low[],
                 const double& close[],
                 const long& tick_volume[],
                 const long& volume[],
                 const int& spread[]){

   Bottom("Refresh","Refresh Chart",15,175,22,10,250,Black,LightSeaGreen);
}
 
fly7680: I created a button that updates the chart and its objects but is just an escamotage, you have less rudimentary suggestions
  1. Right click -> R is just as easy
  2. Why do you need to refresh the chart?
 
whroeder1:
  1. Right click -> R is just as easy
  2. Why do you need to refresh the chart?
I'm trying to figure out why my indicator needs to be updated when I close the MT4 and reopen the day
 
fly7680: I'm trying to figure out why my indicator needs to be updated when I close the MT4 and reopen the day

Objects are saved when you close the terminal. Buffers are not. You reopen the chart, it has to recalculate/redraw everything. Otherwise you have a blank chart.

 
fly7680:
I'm trying to figure out why my indicator needs to be updated when I close the MT4 and reopen the day
Are you deleting the objects in a DeInit function someplace?
 

Although I don't understand why you need to force a refresh on your chart since the data is already available.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/technicalindicators/cindicators/cindicator/cindicatorrefresh

However... If you want to store your data "long term", you have a few options such as GlobalVariables and/or saving the data to a text file for later use.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/globals

If you do that, you should also consider reading over this: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/variables/variable_scope

And also this for file functions: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/files

- Jack

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Library / Indicators / Base classes / CIndicator / Refresh
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Library / Indicators / Base classes / CIndicator / Refresh
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Library / Indicators / Base classes / CIndicator / Refresh - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
  
Thanks to everyone for help I will study your advice to find a solution!
 
Jack Thomas:
Are you deleting the objects in a DeInit function someplace?
the problem is that when I close the MT4 and reopen the next day, I remember the same condition written in the graph before the MT4 closure and I need to update the chart for find the new condition
 
fly7680 I remember the same condition written in the graph before the MT4 closure and I need to update the chart for find the new condition

How can you remember something on start up?

Your "need" is irrelevant. The chart will be updated as soon as it connects to the server.

How can you not update the indicators creating the current condition?  You aren't explaining what your code is doing and what it is not.

 
fly7680:
the problem is that when I close the MT4 and reopen the next day, I remember the same condition written in the graph before the MT4 closure and I need to update the chart for find the new condition

When you restart MT4, the data gets updated from the broker to the terminal.

You shouldn't need force a refresh, the chart data is automatically updated with the current candle values when it loads.

When that tick data comes in, your indicator should automatically recalculate it's output and adjust the display as required.

If your indicator isn't able to update objects, or delete objects, then it's probably a bug in your indicator.

Without the full indicator source code, it's pretty hard to figure out what is happening.

What other indicators are running on the chart?

 

Sorry my bad English!

NewBar () function bug. When I change graph I have this kind of problem, I initialize the lastbar variable = 0; initialbar initialization = 0; I find myself though that lastbar has the old time memory and all the code within NewBar is not read correctly, so I need to update the graph again manually. Is there any mistake I do not understand?

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                         Test.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"

#property indicator_chart_window

static datetime lastbar[2];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   
   lastbar[0]=0; lastbar[1]=0; lastbar[2]=0; lastbar[3]=0;
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator De initialization function                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+  
int deinit()
  {   
    lastbar[0]=0; lastbar[1]=0; lastbar[2]=0; 
    
    Print("lastbar0: "+TimeToString(lastbar[0])); Print("lastbar1: "+TimeToString(lastbar[1])); Print("lastbar2: "+TimeToString(lastbar[2]));
      
   return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                  Funzione Per NewBar                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool NewBar(int x){
   
   datetime prevBar =lastbar[x]; lastbar[x]=Time[0];
   return   prevBar!=lastbar[x];
}
//--------NewBar------------
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
  
  if(NewBar(0)){
    
    Print("lastbar0: "+TimeToString(lastbar[0])); Print("lastbar1: "+TimeToString(lastbar[1])); Print("lastbar2: "+TimeToString(lastbar[2]));  
  }

   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


if I do not use the NewBar feature, I do not have any updating issues, but the code is too heavy for not having this feature

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