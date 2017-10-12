what is the system or strategy they used ? - page 2

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John McGovern:

Hi,

The demo account uses the same tick feed as the live trading account. If all of the broker settings are the same for the demo account and live account the results will be the same over the same tick data.

If I start at an equity of 1,000 dollars, and trade at 100:1. My first trade would risk 1000.00 where each trade be worth 100.00, so I would have only 10 pips in the wrong direction to loose the entire 1000.00

dollars. If the price movement moved 10 pips to my take profit before loosing 10 pips first, then I would win 1000.00 dollars - 200.00 for the spread payment to the broker at a 2 pip spread. For the trade my equity would be 1800.00 dollars. If I kept winning, without loosing any, this is how much I would win:


Trading at a leverage of 100:1 each time;

trade number | equity                      | pip  value         | spread payment to broker for placing the trade | Won                     | Gain             

1                      $1,000                        100                      200                                                                      800                        10 pips

2                      $1,800                        180                      360                                                                      $1,440                   10 pips

3                      $3,240                        324                      648                                                                      $2,592                   10 pips

4                      $6,480                        648                      $1,296                                                                 $5,184                    10 pips

5                      $11,664                      $1,166.4               $2,332.8                                                              $9,331.2                 10 pips

6                      $20,995.2                   $2,099.52             $4,199.04                                                             $16,796.16             10 pips

7                      $37,791.36                 $3,779.14             $7,558.27                                                             $30,233.13             10 pips

8                      $68,024.49                 $6,802.45             $13,604.90                                                           $54,419.6               10 pips

9                      $122,444.09               $12,244.41            $24,488.82                                                           $119,955.28           10 pips

10                     $242,399.37              $24,239.94            $48,479.84                                                           $193,919.56            10 pips

11                     $436,318.93              $43,631.89            $87,263.79                                                           $349,055.11            10 pips

12                     $785,374.04              $78,537.40            $157,074.80                                                         $628,299.20            10 pips

13                     $1,413,673.24           $141,367.32          $282,734.65                                                         $1,130,938.55          10 pips                                                   

14                     $2,544,611.79           $254,461.18          $508,922.36                                                         $2,035,689.44          10 pips

15                     $4,580,300.44           $458,030.04          $916,060.08                                                         $3,664,240.32          10 pips

16                     $8,244,540.76           $824,454.08          $1,648,908.15                                                      $6,595,632.65          10 pips

17                     $14,840,173.41         $1,484,017.34       $2,968,034.68                                                       $11,872,138.72        10 pips

18                     $26,712,312.13         $2,671,231.21       $5,342,462.43                                                       $21,369,849.7          10 pips

19                     $48,082,161.83         $4,808,216.18       $9,616,432.37                                                       $38,465,729.46        10 pips

20                     $86,547,891.29         $8,654,789.13       $17,309,578.26                                                     $69,238,313.03         10 pips

21                     $155,786,204.32       $15,578,620.43     $31,157,240.86                                                      $124,628,963.46       10 pips

22                     $280,415,167.78


To win the $280,415,167.78, two hundred and eighty million dollars, in 21 consequtive trades from a starting forex account of $1,000, every trade risks the entire equity balance 21 times in  a row

at a leverage of 100:1 for a win gain of 10 pips each time and the stop loss is never hit for each of the 21 trades.


I try that , but the i got margin call after the order #6 , i think they use different technique...  

 

September mql5.com forum contest (04.09.2017 - 29.09.2017; real accounts in cents)- the thread:

 
Waddah:

I try that , but the i got margin call after the order #6 , i think they use different technique...  

That system is geared towards total destruction of your account.

I do not know who wrote that, or why but i can tell you that if you change it from 10 to 25 or on some instruments even to 30 your chance on a successful outcome multiplies many fold.

Do some research into average market movement and you will find that 10 pips are just like nails on a coffin.

You was getting out too early, the winning move continued much longer.

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