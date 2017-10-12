what is the system or strategy they used ? - page 2
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Hi,
The demo account uses the same tick feed as the live trading account. If all of the broker settings are the same for the demo account and live account the results will be the same over the same tick data.
If I start at an equity of 1,000 dollars, and trade at 100:1. My first trade would risk 1000.00 where each trade be worth 100.00, so I would have only 10 pips in the wrong direction to loose the entire 1000.00
dollars. If the price movement moved 10 pips to my take profit before loosing 10 pips first, then I would win 1000.00 dollars - 200.00 for the spread payment to the broker at a 2 pip spread. For the trade my equity would be 1800.00 dollars. If I kept winning, without loosing any, this is how much I would win:
Trading at a leverage of 100:1 each time;
trade number | equity | pip value | spread payment to broker for placing the trade | Won | Gain
1 $1,000 100 200 800 10 pips
2 $1,800 180 360 $1,440 10 pips
3 $3,240 324 648 $2,592 10 pips
4 $6,480 648 $1,296 $5,184 10 pips
5 $11,664 $1,166.4 $2,332.8 $9,331.2 10 pips
6 $20,995.2 $2,099.52 $4,199.04 $16,796.16 10 pips
7 $37,791.36 $3,779.14 $7,558.27 $30,233.13 10 pips
8 $68,024.49 $6,802.45 $13,604.90 $54,419.6 10 pips
9 $122,444.09 $12,244.41 $24,488.82 $119,955.28 10 pips
10 $242,399.37 $24,239.94 $48,479.84 $193,919.56 10 pips
11 $436,318.93 $43,631.89 $87,263.79 $349,055.11 10 pips
12 $785,374.04 $78,537.40 $157,074.80 $628,299.20 10 pips
13 $1,413,673.24 $141,367.32 $282,734.65 $1,130,938.55 10 pips
14 $2,544,611.79 $254,461.18 $508,922.36 $2,035,689.44 10 pips
15 $4,580,300.44 $458,030.04 $916,060.08 $3,664,240.32 10 pips
16 $8,244,540.76 $824,454.08 $1,648,908.15 $6,595,632.65 10 pips
17 $14,840,173.41 $1,484,017.34 $2,968,034.68 $11,872,138.72 10 pips
18 $26,712,312.13 $2,671,231.21 $5,342,462.43 $21,369,849.7 10 pips
19 $48,082,161.83 $4,808,216.18 $9,616,432.37 $38,465,729.46 10 pips
20 $86,547,891.29 $8,654,789.13 $17,309,578.26 $69,238,313.03 10 pips
21 $155,786,204.32 $15,578,620.43 $31,157,240.86 $124,628,963.46 10 pips
22 $280,415,167.78
To win the $280,415,167.78, two hundred and eighty million dollars, in 21 consequtive trades from a starting forex account of $1,000, every trade risks the entire equity balance 21 times in a row
at a leverage of 100:1 for a win gain of 10 pips each time and the stop loss is never hit for each of the 21 trades.
I try that , but the i got margin call after the order #6 , i think they use different technique...
September mql5.com forum contest (04.09.2017 - 29.09.2017; real accounts in cents)- the thread:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Welcome to the championship in September 2017
forextime8, 2017.09.29 03:34
...
and the results:
I try that , but the i got margin call after the order #6 , i think they use different technique...
That system is geared towards total destruction of your account.
I do not know who wrote that, or why but i can tell you that if you change it from 10 to 25 or on some instruments even to 30 your chance on a successful outcome multiplies many fold.
Do some research into average market movement and you will find that 10 pips are just like nails on a coffin.
You was getting out too early, the winning move continued much longer.