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The leader of the tournament is Sergey Zhanin (cas8686), from 1000 -> 10 000!
The leader of the tournament is Sergey Zhanin (cas8686), from 1000 -> 10 000!
This is from the English version of content website (the link is on the first post of the thread):
Seems, he uploaded the image from the rus version.
This is from the English version of content website (the link is on the first post of the thread):
Seems, he uploaded the image from the rus version.
As the Terminator of the future already said "Hasta la vista, baby".
Out....
As the Terminator of the future already said "Hasta la vista, baby".
Out....
Very very bad. No StopLoss
StopOut
Very very bad. No StopLoss
StopOut
currently, only 3 signal with positive growth
https://view.new10.top/en/contest/5
https://view.new10.top/en/contest/5
Championship for November 2017,
every forex expert is welcome to join it.
https://view.new10.top/en/contest/5
https://view.new10.top/en/contest/5
Championship for November 2017,
every forex expert is welcome to join it.
Hello, please add me to the List, I Already create new Account for Trading Signal create the Signal for this Championship, not yet deposited, I will deposit when it started.
Thank you
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/360521
Hello, please add me to the List, I Already create new Account for Trading Signal create the Signal for this Championship, not yet deposited, I will deposit when it started.
Thank you
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/360521
Added to monitoring!