Welcome to the championship in September 2017 - page 2

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The leader of the tournament is Sergey Zhanin (cas8686), from 1000 -> 10 000!

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

The leader of the tournament is Sergey Zhanin (cas8686), from 1000 -> 10 000!

Could you translate the column headers please ?
 

This is from the English version of content website (the link is on the first post of the thread):


Seems, he uploaded the image from the rus version.

 
Sergey Golubev:

This is from the English version of content website (the link is on the first post of the thread):


Seems, he uploaded the image from the rus version.

Thanks.
 

As the Terminator of the future already said "Hasta la vista, baby".

Out....

 
Rodrigo da Silva Boa :

As the Terminator of the future already said "Hasta la vista, baby".

Out....

Very very bad. No StopLoss

StopOut


[Deleted]  
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Very very bad. No StopLoss

StopOut



currently, only 3 signal with positive growth


[Deleted]  

https://view.new10.top/en/contest/5

https://view.new10.top/en/contest/5


Championship for November 2017,

every forex expert is welcome to join it.

Contest №5 Real Cent-account: 01.11.2017 — 01.12.2017
Contest №5 Real Cent-account: 01.11.2017 — 01.12.2017
  • view.new10.top
verified users only can participate in the contest Automated trading and manual trading are allowed for both or No limit for lot size (no max limit, no minimum limit) Contest Completion: 01.12.2017 The prize fund is divided onto two nominations. Price fund „is collecting now“ ↑ The winner will be determined in two nominations: 1. Profitability...
 
forextime8:

https://view.new10.top/en/contest/5

https://view.new10.top/en/contest/5


Championship for November 2017,

every forex expert is welcome to join it.

Hello, please add me to the List, I Already create new Account for Trading Signal create the Signal for this Championship, not yet deposited,  I will deposit when it started.

Thank you

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/360521

Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: Shock November Rain
Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: Shock November Rain
  • 30.00 USD
  • Achmad Wijaya
  • www.mql5.com
Maximum profit (MFE) and maximum loss (MAE) values are recorded for each open order during its lifetime. These parameters additionally characterize each closed order using the values of the maximum unrealized potential and maximum permitted risk. MFE/Profit and MAE/Profit distribution graphs display each order as a point with received...
 
Achmad Wijaya:

Hello, please add me to the List, I Already create new Account for Trading Signal create the Signal for this Championship, not yet deposited,  I will deposit when it started.

Thank you

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/360521

Added to monitoring!

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