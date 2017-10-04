The CComboBox.Value dosen't work
Hello every one, I'm making a EA that uses a ComboBox and I can't get the value, for instance: this instruction "Comment(m_field.Value());" should print the value of the current CombBbox field like a string and so on, but instead, it shows me the index of the array(in this case the ComboBox list). I don't know if it's a common error in the class ListView.mqh or Edit.mqh. I would like to know what´s wrong or if I must re-install MT5.
Thank you so much in advance.
Show your code if you need coding help.
Show your code if you need coding help.
This is the snippet to create the control...
bool CTrade::CreatePipsST(void) { //--- coordinates int x2=(ClientAreaWidth()- CONTROLS_GAP_X*3) - EDIT_WIDTH*2; int x1= x2 - (EDIT_WIDTH + 20); int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+ 5*CONTROLS_GAP_Y; int y2=y1+EDIT_HEIGHT; //--- create if(!m_field_pips_st.Create(m_chart_id,m_name + "ComboBoxPipsST",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2)) return(false); if(!m_field_pips_st.ReadOnly(false)) return(false); if(!Add(m_field_pips_st)) return(false); //--- fill out with strings for(int i=0;i<110;i+=10) if(!m_field_pips_st.ItemAdd(IntegerToString(i))) return(false); //--- succeed return(true); }
... and this is the event to get the value and show it into the chart.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTrade::OnChangeFieldPipsST(void) { Comment((m_field_pips_st.Value()); }
This is the result
For instance I select the value "30" and print the position 3. What´s wrong? It should print the value "30". I think that the problem is some class by default like the Edit.mqh, ComboBox.mqh or ListView.mqh class I'm not sure. I would like that you do the same control and prove it in your PC and tell me if this control works well in your PC.
Thank you very much .
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Hello,
Please EDIT your post and use the SRC button when you post code.
Thank you.
Ok, no problem.
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Hello every one, I'm making a EA that uses a ComboBox and I can't get the value, for instance: this instruction "Comment(m_field.Value());" should print the value of the current CombBbox field like a string and so on, but instead, it shows me the index of the array(in this case the ComboBox list). I don't know if it's a common error in the class ListView.mqh or Edit.mqh. I would like to know what´s wrong or if I must re-install MT5.
Thank you so much in advance.