Scroll Button Error using Scroll.mqh in the "Controls" folder inside "Include" Folder

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Hi.

I created a panel using Scroll.mqh class.

Scroll Decrease button does not work.

When I click Scroll decrease button, it works like Scroll increase button in fact moving the scroll to downwards ( but scroll decrease button should scroll to upwards).

Is this only me experiencing this problem ?

Have any one noticed the same problem when they build Panel in MQL5 ?

I do not use any of my own code. But I exclusively use the class library in the "Controls" folder inside "include" folder. So I use Scroll.mqh and ListView.mqh and Button.mqh, etc.

 

Please see attached screenshot for the problem description.

Sharing your thoughts will be really appreciated.

Kind regards.



 

Here's an example from the help: CScrollV

Everything works in this example. Study the example and correct your code.

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Library / Panels and Dialogs / CScrollV
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Library / Panels and Dialogs / CScrollV
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//|                                              ControlsScrollV.mq5 | //|                        Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //|                                             https://www.mql5.com | //| defines                                                          |  INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      ...
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