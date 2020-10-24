Scroll Button Error using Scroll.mqh in the "Controls" folder inside "Include" Folder
Here's an example from the help: CScrollV
Everything works in this example. Study the example and correct your code.
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Library / Panels and Dialogs / CScrollV
- www.mql5.com
//| ControlsScrollV.mq5 | //| Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //| defines | INDENT_LEFT (11) ...
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Hi.
I created a panel using Scroll.mqh class.
Scroll Decrease button does not work.
When I click Scroll decrease button, it works like Scroll increase button in fact moving the scroll to downwards ( but scroll decrease button should scroll to upwards).
Is this only me experiencing this problem ?
Have any one noticed the same problem when they build Panel in MQL5 ?
I do not use any of my own code. But I exclusively use the class library in the "Controls" folder inside "include" folder. So I use Scroll.mqh and ListView.mqh and Button.mqh, etc.
Please see attached screenshot for the problem description.
Sharing your thoughts will be really appreciated.
Kind regards.