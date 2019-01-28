Signal copy not accurate :(
As I see from your image - his trade for GBPUSD was opened in 1st of September, and your trade was opened 15th of September.
So, I think - you subscribed to the signal with open trade(s) (the signal had open trade(s) when you subscribed to it).
It may be the reason.
I am not sure about it is your issue or not ...but I just found one post about -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT4 open more position of MQL5 Signals
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.07.28 22:46
Your account copies the already opened positions of the signal you are copying (as Sergey very well pointed out in his reply).
It is highly advisable to wait for the signal to close all positions and then synchronize with it, in order to copy any new positions afterwards.
If you read carefully the instructions for signal copying (here in MQL5.com) you will see that its not advisable to begin copying a signal with open positions. See below:
Initial Synchronization of Trading Signals
The client terminal protects traders against obvious errors to the maximum possible extent.
Suppose that we have an account subscribed to a signal. If all trading signals are allowed in the terminal, the trading account will be synchronized with the Provider's one during authorization. It's not recommended to have on your trade account positions and orders that are not based on the provider's signals. They increase the overall load on the account as compared with the signal provider.
It is critically important to synchronize during the right market conditions to ensure the security of the Subscriber's account. Automatic synchronization works only in case the total floating profit of a Signals Source is negative or equals to zero. Therefore, it is guaranteed that Subscribers will enter the market at the price, which is not worse than the one, at which the Signals Source entered the market. This is an important psychological component of how traders evaluate the quality of copying a signal.
If a profit on the Provider's account is positive, the appropriate window will appear explaining the situation and offering to wait for better market conditions. Traders may accept the risk and synchronize immediately.
Information about consent to use signals, as well as about forced synchronization will necessarily be fixed in the terminal's journal. Besides, each deal performed via the Signals service has special "signal" reason type allowing to easily identify such operations. All this has been done to protect subscribers and providers allowing them to manage any possible disagreements with greater accuracy.
Let's examine two examples of initial synchronization:
- A Signals Provider opened a long position hoping to gain 100 points of profit. However, the price has gone down by 20 points at the moment.
That means that the Provider believes that the price will soon change its direction and the targeted profit will be received. In this case, the appropriate position will be opened in Subscriber's terminal and the Subscriber will receive 120 points of profit instead of 100 ones if the price actually changes its direction. If the Provider closes the position fixing the loss, the Subscriber's one will also be closed with a smaller loss. As a result, the quality of signals copying will always be better than 100% and Subscribers will be pleased since they have managed to enter the market at better prices.
- Let's consider a different course of events. The price has moved upwards by 40 points and the Signals Provider has some profit already.
In this case, the appropriate position will not be opened at the Subscriber's terminal automatically, as he or she may receive a smaller profit or even a loss. The Subscriber may receive 60 points of profit, while the Provider will receive 100. The Subscriber may even suffer losses if the Provider will close the position having 30 points of profit, while the Subscriber will have 10 points of loss. In any case, the Subscriber will be disappointed.
Unfortunately, some people do not consider trader's psychology and do not pay attention to the evaluation of results that may take the following forms: "I have gained smaller profit - the signals execution is poor" or "I have suffered losses, while the Provider has still gained some profit - the execution is completely bad". Rational arguments and mathematical proof cannot beat psychology. Therefore, we try to protect traders against errors at the initial stage.
In case of connection loss, order placing error, terminal shutdown etc., the account will be re-synchronized with the Signal Source. In this case, the entire Subscriber's and Provider's sets of orders will be checked. Deals closed by the Provider are also closed at the Subscriber's side, while new Provider's deals will be also opened at the Subscriber's side at the price, "which is not worse than the Provider's one".
As I see from your image - his trade for GBPUSD was opened in 1st of September, and your trade was opened 15th of September.
So, I think - you subscribed to the signal with open trade(s) (the signal had open trade(s) when you subscribed to it).
It may be the reason.
If it is related to open trades so - you subscribed in 15th of September, right?
And his signal had already the order opened for GBPUSD ... and this order was opened for you when you subscribed.
If I am wrong so sorry.
As I see from your image - his trade for GBPUSD was opened in 1st of September, and your trade was opened 15th of September.
So, I think - you subscribed to the signal with open trade(s) (the signal had open trade(s) when you subscribed to it).
It may be the reason.
Thanks for your reply Sergey.
We will think like that....
But please check current open trades.
I have attached herewith.
:(
It may be the other situation - as I know the MQ is recommending for signal subscribers to use same broker with the signal provider, and to use MQL5 VPS.
And it is recommended for the signal provider too (to use MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5).
If you both are having same broker with same MQL5 VPS so it will not be any delay.
Because if you are using home/office computer so it may be delay ...disconnection, your internet disconnection and so on.
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Besides errors ... you can check it on the logs (about why) ...
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PS. Why MQL5 VPS? Because in case of this VPS - you are receiving the trades from his (signal provider's) broker's server (not from his metatrader for example).And if you are on same broker so it will be the following: he (signal provider) is sending the signal from his metatrader to his broker's server, you are receiving the signal from same broker's server (not from his metatrader, and not from his metatrader to your home pc).
And it will not be any delay.
Hello,
Here is my VPS journal on January 28th 2019. You can see that there is 200-300 ms delay to copy trader's position. I use MQL5 VPS and also use same broker as the trader's one. I always get large slippage like that.
Do you have any advice?
Thank you
Ivan
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Hallo
I'm currently following [---] trading signals.
I also have subscribed to [---] : 5898657 webzilla
I noticed that both accounts buy and sell prices are not same.
Sync process is not accurate. There is a delay.
When he take profits. My account takes losses due to this delay.
What is the reason?
Can you please help me?
I have attached screenshot also.
Thank you
Isu