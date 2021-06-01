Trade is not allowed in the expert properties - page 2
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Hello, I have this error: "Trade is not allowed in the expert properties".
This is happen only with MT4 VPS.
If you are using MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 so autotrading is always ON in VPS.
MetaQuotes Vitual Hosting
Thanks for answer! Do you think that it's possible have a refund, because EA that I use works like a charm, the problem is in MetaQuotes Vitual Hosting.
As I explained, it is not a Virtual Hosting issue as AutoTrading is ALWAYS ON.
The issue is with the EA code! It has a bug in it, whether you care to admit it or not.
Did you code it yourself, or did you hire someone to do it for you, or is it a ready-made product from the Market or a 3rd party?
I use this:
https://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=568595
That is a Dashboard EA (as it says in the topic name). It does not trade automatically. It cannot be used in the Virtual Hosting environment.
Even the heading of that thread warns you that it does not work automatically:
Besides, if you need support for it, you should be placing your queries there on the forum topic and not here.
Hello,
I think you have migrated your trading environment with your investor password
I had this same error and I checked whatever I could, no luck with solution.
I closed and reopened MT4 and the order was accepted.
I had this same error and I checked whatever I could, no luck with solution.
I closed and reopened MT4 and the order was accepted.
I had this same error and I checked whatever I could, no luck with solution.
I closed and reopened MT4 and the order was accepted.
I have seen docs that indicate that EA DLL Loading is not allowed in VPS ... check to see if DLL import is required.
I have seen docs that indicate that EA DLL Loading is not allowed in VPS ... check to see if DLL import is required.
If you are about MQL5 VPS so there is the Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service , and it is written about the following:
No DLLs are allowed on a Virtual terminal. There is no physical capacity to use DLLs there.
If a program launched on a Virtual terminal tries to call a function from any DLL, this EX4/EX5 program is immediately stopped due to a critical error. Any DLL calls are forbidden.
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To make it shorter (about MQL5 VPS):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.24 18:01
VPS is the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
To make this copy of your Metatrader in cloud so you need to open chart (or charts) and attach your EA to the chart (or to the charts) to ready to trade.
After that - you make the migration: you are synchronizing your Metatrader with open charts with EA attached to the charts - with the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
Once you synchronized (once you sent everything to VPS) so you can close your pc (in you want): your EA will work on VPS (means: your EA will work on the copy of your Metatrader in cloud).
And all those actions (with possibe errors) are written in your VPS log files (you can check it inside your home Metatrader).
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To make it shorter:
MT4 does not have this limitation (because MT4 is always on 32-bit).
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