Trade is not allowed in the expert properties - page 2

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Massimo Pissarello:

Hello, I have this error: "Trade is not allowed in the expert properties".

This is happen only with MT4 VPS.


If you are using MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 so autotrading is always ON in VPS.

[Deleted]  
Massimo Pissarello:

MetaQuotes Vitual Hosting

Thanks for answer! Do you think that it's possible have a refund, because EA that I use works like a charm, the problem is in MetaQuotes Vitual Hosting.

As I explained, it is not a Virtual Hosting issue as AutoTrading is ALWAYS ON.

The issue is with the EA code! It has a bug in it, whether you care to admit it or not.

Did you code it yourself, or did you hire someone to do it for you, or is it a ready-made product from the Market or a 3rd party?

[Deleted]  
Massimo Pissarello: I use this: https://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=568595

That is a Dashboard EA (as it says in the topic name). It does not trade automatically. It cannot be used in the Virtual Hosting environment.

Even the heading of that thread warns you that it does not work automatically:

  • Dashboard EA: If you are looking for an automagic pips maker, you better continue looking

Besides, if you need support for it, you should be placing your queries there on the forum topic and not here.

 

Hello,

I think you have migrated your trading environment with your investor password

 

I had this same error and I checked whatever I could, no luck with solution.


I closed and reopened MT4 and  the order was accepted.

 
david mackay:

I had this same error and I checked whatever I could, no luck with solution.


I closed and reopened MT4 and  the order was accepted.

Hi, maybe your trading account is locked from the broker. This can lead to this issue too
 
david mackay:

I had this same error and I checked whatever I could, no luck with solution.


I closed and reopened MT4 and  the order was accepted.

I have seen docs that indicate that EA DLL Loading is not allowed in VPS ... check to see if DLL import is required.

 
Parker Melvin:

I have seen docs that indicate that EA DLL Loading is not allowed in VPS ... check to see if DLL import is required.

If you are about MQL5 VPS so there is the Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service , and it is written about the following:

No DLLs are allowed on a Virtual terminal. There is no physical capacity to use DLLs there.

If a program launched on a Virtual terminal tries to call a function from any DLL, this EX4/EX5 program is immediately stopped due to a critical error. Any DLL calls are forbidden.

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To make it shorter (about MQL5 VPS):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

...

Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.24 18:01

VPS is the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
To make this copy of your Metatrader in cloud so you need to open chart (or charts) and attach your EA to the chart (or to the charts) to ready to trade.
After that - you make the migration: you are synchronizing your Metatrader with open charts with EA attached to the charts - with the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.

Once you synchronized (once you sent everything to VPS) so you can close your pc (in you want): your EA will work on VPS (means: your EA will work on the copy of your Metatrader in cloud).

And all those actions (with possibe errors) are written in your VPS log files (you can check it inside your home Metatrader).

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To make it shorter:

  • Your MQL5 VPS = your "2nd Metatrader in cloud". I mean: there is the cloud (somewhere). And there is "your second Metatrader" there ... this "second Metatrader in cloud" is empty ... you will need to provide migration/synchronize.
  • Migration = sending your EAs/indicators/open charts from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
  • You can synchronize the settings/open charts/EAs/settings of your EAs/changing the settings of your EA/opened charts - from your home Metatrader with MQL5 VPS (with "your Metatrader in cloud"). You can synchronize many time (as many as you want).
  • Only open chart(s) with attached EA(s) can be migrated (can be synchronized) from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
  • Your EA(s) will work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud"), and you can close your home Metatrader, or use your home Metatrader with the other trading account, or any.
  • Autotrading is always On in MQL5 VPS ("your second Metatrader in cloud" is having autotrading to be always ON irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader).
  • (limitation) Your EA will not work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud") if EA is using dll irrespective off -  you allowed dll or not in your home Metatrader (irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader). It is necessary to see the code or to be a coder to know: your EA is using/calling dll or not).
  • (limitation) It must be 64-bit client terminal (MT5) to use virtual hosting - means: your home Metatrader 5 should be 64-bit.
    MT4 does not have this limitation (because MT4 is always on 32-bit).

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