Trade is not allowed in the expert properties
When you apply an EA to a chart, you also have to "Allow Trading" in its properties ...
When you add an EA to a chart, you also have to "Allow Trading" in its properties ...
You have no response in your post. Only my quote!
Were you able to correct the problem?
Yes. All works fine in my local PC. I have this problem only when I use MT4 with VPS.
Are you using 3rd Party VPS or is this MetaQuotes Virtual Hosting?
EDIT: In Virtual Hosting, Auto Trading is always enabled, so maybe the EA is reporting the incorrect error code (maybe a bug in the code).
Your answer is not clear! Are you using "MetaQuotes Vitual Hosting" or a standard VPS server by another ISP service provider?
If your answer is "MetaQuotes Vitual Hosting", then please note that it could be a code bug because for Auto Trading is always enabled on "MetaQuotes Vitual Hosting"!
MetaQuotes Vitual Hosting
Thanks for answer! Do you think that it's possible have a refund, because EA that I use works like a charm, the problem is in MetaQuotes Vitual Hosting.
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Hello, I have this error: "Trade is not allowed in the expert properties".
This is happen only with MT4 VPS.