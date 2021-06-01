Trade is not allowed in the expert properties

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Hello, I have this error: "Trade is not allowed in the expert properties".

This is happen only with MT4 VPS.

 
Have you trading enabled in CTRL-O => Tab Trade => Allow autom. trading?
 
Sure, check the second image...
[Deleted]  
Massimo Pissarello: Sure, check the second image...

When you apply an EA to a chart, you also have to "Allow Trading" in its properties ...


 
Fernando Carreiro:

When you add an EA to a chart, you also have to "Allow Trading" in its properties ...


[Deleted]  
Massimo Pissarello:

You have no response in your post. Only my quote!

Were you able to correct the problem?

 
Yes. All works fine in my local PC. I have this problem only when I use MT4 with VPS.
Of course before I have sync all MT4 to remote VPS.
[Deleted]  
Massimo Pissarello:
Yes. All works fine in my local PC. I have this problem only when I use MT4 with VPS.
Of course before I have sync all MT4 to remote VPS.

Are you using 3rd Party VPS or is this MetaQuotes Virtual Hosting?

EDIT: In Virtual Hosting, Auto Trading is always enabled, so maybe the EA is reporting the incorrect error code (maybe a bug in the code).

 
I use MT4 VPS.
[Deleted]  
Massimo Pissarello: I use MT4 VPS.

Your answer is not clear! Are you using "MetaQuotes Vitual Hosting" or a standard VPS server by another ISP service provider?

If your answer is "MetaQuotes Vitual Hosting", then please note that it could be a code bug because for Auto Trading is always enabled on "MetaQuotes Vitual Hosting"!

 

MetaQuotes Vitual Hosting

Thanks for answer! Do you think that it's possible have a refund, because EA that I use works like a charm, the problem is in MetaQuotes Vitual Hosting.

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