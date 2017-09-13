MT4: any way to use it on a multi scrren pc?

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For me it is quite frustrating not to be able to open the charts on more screens...
 
  1. Install another terminal (in another directory)
  2. Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
 
pieroim:
For me it is quite frustrating not to be able to open the charts on more screens...

There are some random scripts around the web and also some nicely put together commercial solutions available. Just google "mt4 floating charts".

 

You mean like this?



You can use the MT4 installation file many times but you need to add 1 or 2 or 3 like this Photo:



Regards

 

ok, I'm serching on the web..

installing more MT4 terminals has a strong impact on PC performance?
 
pieroim:

ok, I'm serching on the web..

installing more MT4 terminals has a strong impact on PC performance?

Nooooo, on my i7-2600 CPU, each MT4 took 1% to 2% from CPU and 48MB from RAM.

 

ok!

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