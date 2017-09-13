MT4: any way to use it on a multi scrren pc?
For me it is quite frustrating not to be able to open the charts on more screens...
- Can two currency chart merge into a scrren?
- MTF RSI Bar Indicators
- Best Indicator for binary options trading...
- Install another terminal (in another directory)
-
Why did you post your MT4 question in the
Root /
MT5 General section
instead of the
MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
pieroim:
For me it is quite frustrating not to be able to open the charts on more screens...
For me it is quite frustrating not to be able to open the charts on more screens...
There are some random scripts around the web and also some nicely put together commercial solutions available. Just google "mt4 floating charts".
ok, I'm serching on the web..
installing more MT4 terminals has a strong impact on PC performance?
pieroim:
ok, I'm serching on the web..
installing more MT4 terminals has a strong impact on PC performance?
Nooooo, on my i7-2600 CPU, each MT4 took 1% to 2% from CPU and 48MB from RAM.
ok!
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