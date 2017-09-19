Why JPY is getting stronger against USD, if North Korea is their neighboor?

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I don't understand, every bad news about North Korea, USDJPY goes down, but if the worst happen, they are right next to NK, but EUA is big and on the other side of the planet, what's

the logical reason behind that, shouldn't USDJPY go up instead?

 

Hi,

I am not so Profi but what I learned from live market in the past years, Technical analysis is more important and more effective than other things, USDJPY was in clear down trend on H1 and H4.

Regards



 
mrluck012:

I don't understand, every bad news about North Korea, USDJPY goes down, but if the worst happen, they are right next to NK, but EUA is big and on the other side of the planet, what's

the logical reason behind that, shouldn't USDJPY go up instead?


I prefer to wait at major Support for buy back USDJPY (^̮^)

 
USDJPY goes down that means it is the dollar week. Not Japan strong or week.
All is dollar.
Dollar and gold are the main balance in current economics while USA stil controllibg the world.

So, the main major of USDJPY down trend is that more people, investors, businesses are afraid now to deal with usd or usa itself (Because of North Korea successfull). That affects negatively on the us dollar.

Then, EURUSD will go up as well as the GBPUSD for example.
EURUSD and/or GBPUSD up mean dollar down.

In addition, more afraid business/capitals will transfer to the gold as the gold is the back up for the usd.

More confirmation now to increase the interest rates by the federal (USA) to encourage businesses and capitals in the US again.
 

It's a sign of global risk-on and risk-off. Threat of war? Hurry-up and take your risk off and shelter in a safe-haven asset. Oh, it was just a dud missile? Hurry-up and put the risk back on. 

 
mrluck012:

I don't understand, every bad news about North Korea, USDJPY goes down, but if the worst happen, they are right next to NK, but EUA is big and on the other side of the planet, what's

the logical reason behind that, shouldn't USDJPY go up instead?

The answer top this question is very simple:

Because it can.


If it's possible, it's inevitable.

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