Why JPY is getting stronger against USD, if North Korea is their neighboor?
Hi,
I am not so Profi but what I learned from live market in the past years, Technical analysis is more important and more effective than other things, USDJPY was in clear down trend on H1 and H4.
Regards
I don't understand, every bad news about North Korea, USDJPY goes down, but if the worst happen, they are right next to NK, but EUA is big and on the other side of the planet, what's
the logical reason behind that, shouldn't USDJPY go up instead?
I prefer to wait at major Support for buy back USDJPY (^̮^)
More confirmation now to increase the interest rates by the federal (USA) to encourage businesses and capitals in the US again.
It's a sign of global risk-on and risk-off. Threat of war? Hurry-up and take your risk off and shelter in a safe-haven asset. Oh, it was just a dud missile? Hurry-up and put the risk back on.
I don't understand, every bad news about North Korea, USDJPY goes down, but if the worst happen, they are right next to NK, but EUA is big and on the other side of the planet, what's
the logical reason behind that, shouldn't USDJPY go up instead?
The answer top this question is very simple:
Because it can.
If it's possible, it's inevitable.
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I don't understand, every bad news about North Korea, USDJPY goes down, but if the worst happen, they are right next to NK, but EUA is big and on the other side of the planet, what's
the logical reason behind that, shouldn't USDJPY go up instead?