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Mladen, do not worry you so, it certainly is not your fault and I was not going to accuse you of this!
Thank you very much, for the huge number of indicators that you have made, from me and I think from all users who have ever used your codes.
The fact is that this is not the first time I have encountered this problem and get rid of it, in this way.
Whose error is this, this is another question and it will most likely not be solved any more, since MQL4 is no longer developing, and somehow it is necessary to get rid of it, so I suggested this option. You can call ServiceDesk with this problem and ask them to solve this issue.
Regards.
Alexander
I agree. We shall see what happens in the future with mt4 (and any possible build that could fix that bug), but in any case the important is that there are (multiple) solutions and that people know about it :)
regards
Just a short additional information :
The same thing happens sometimes when this is used (ie: levels were not defined using the "#property indicator_level(nnn) some value" way, but are assigned values dynamically from user inputs)The difference is that in the case of levels, there is a line style and width, but the color gets assigned clrNONE value in that case (and again the levels are there but are not visible) - the rest happens the same way as with disappearing indicator line value : randomly and re-compilation returns the level values back too
All these problems with MT4, that's certainly why they stopped to develop it.
All these problems with MT4, that's certainly why they stopped to develop it.
The "funny" thing is that all these issues described here did not exist in the pre 1090 builds
The "funny" thing is that all these issues described here did not exist in the pre 1090 builds
Conspiracy ?
I don't think so
More a state of mind (of people involved in what is to be discontinued)
I don't think so
More a state of mind (of people involved in what is to be discontinued)