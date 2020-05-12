Indicator window blank - page 2

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Alexander Voronkov:

Mladen, do not worry you so, it certainly is not your fault and I was not going to accuse you of this!

Thank you very much, for the huge number of indicators that you have made, from me and I think from all users who have ever used your codes.

The fact is that this is not the first time I have encountered this problem and get rid of it, in this way.

Whose error is this, this is another question and it will most likely not be solved any more, since MQL4 is no longer developing, and somehow it is necessary to get rid of it, so I suggested this option. You can call ServiceDesk with this problem and ask them to solve this issue.


Regards.

Alexander

I agree. We shall see what happens in the future with mt4 (and any possible build that could fix that bug), but in any case the important is that there are (multiple) solutions and that people know about it :)

regards

 

Just a short additional information :

The same thing happens sometimes when this is used (ie: levels were not defined using the "#property indicator_level(nnn) some value" way, but are assigned values dynamically from user inputs)

input double   LevelUp   = 0.85; // Level up
input double   LevelDown = 0.15; // Level down

//
//
//
//

      SetLevelValue(0,LevelUp);
      SetLevelValue(1,LevelDown);
The difference is that in the case of levels, there is a line style and width, but the color gets assigned clrNONE value in that case (and again the levels are there but are not visible) - the rest happens the same way as with disappearing indicator line value : randomly and re-compilation returns the level values back too
 

All these problems with MT4, that's certainly why they stopped to develop it.


 
Alain Verleyen:

All these problems with MT4, that's certainly why they stopped to develop it.


The "funny" thing is that all these issues described here did not exist in the pre 1090 builds

 
Mladen Rakic:

The "funny" thing is that all these issues described here did not exist in the pre 1090 builds

Conspiracy ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
Conspiracy ?

I don't think so

More a state of mind (of people involved in what is to be discontinued)

 
Mladen Rakic:

I don't think so

More a state of mind (of people involved in what is to be discontinued)

Make sense.
 
In build 1090 (May 2017) buffers no longer defaults to DRAW_LINE. You must explicitly set them: 
#property   indicator_typeX   DRAW_LINE                  // Bug 1090 must set.
or
SetIndexStyle(X-1, DRAW_LINE);                           // Or in OnInit().
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