How to program these lines on a chart.
You may be able to use
Then they are probably not objects but buffer lines. And likely redrawn when the chart scale changes.
Then they are probably not objects but buffer lines. And likely redrawn when the chart scale changes.
Hi, is there a way to put buffer lines on the main chart window line in the above picture instead of a separate window?
Then they are probably not objects but buffer lines. And likely redrawn when the chart scale changes.
Why do you think it's buffer lines ?
I would say objects as Keith.
Your image shows they aren't in a separate window, they are at the bottom of the only window. Compare to image in the link I provided.
Non-selectable "objects" are usually buffers, especially in MT4, where non-selectable wasn't an option pre-build 600.
Your image shows they aren't in a separate window, they are at the bottom of the only window. Compare to image in the link I provided.
Non-selectable "objects" are usually buffers, especially in MT4, where non-selectable wasn't an option pre-build 600.
Then they are probably not objects but buffer lines. And likely redrawn when the chart scale changes.
I still have no idea how to go about creating these lines at the bottom of the chart. Any help leading me to the right direction would be greatly appreciated :)
#property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_chart_window // I have tried changing it to this but then no lines show up
I have tried changing from separate_window to the chart_window but then the lines dissappear. No idea how to set to the lowest price of the visible y axis.
- whroeder1: And likely redrawn when the chart scale changes.
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Hi all I would like to know how to create these little line markers just above the time line y axis. They are not able to be selected or moved around. I cannot find a OBJ_TYPE corresponding to it in ObjectCreate().