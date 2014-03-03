chart options
I am using 'Active Chart' 750 x 560 - you can see here :
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
temp_file_screenshot_28096.png
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
temp_file_screenshot_40190.png
Help please
When saving picture on mt4 my chart keeps getting cut of on the right I have tried to play with the pixel settings but still the same are there any other settings anywhere?
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/1535075/audjpy-w1-alpari-uk-ltd
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/1535234/gbpusd-h4-alpari-uk-ltd
Ideas would be appreciated
Your charts aren't cut of on the right. Unless I misunderstood what you mean.
I am using 'Active Chart' 750 x 560 - you can see here :
Many thanx for prompt reply, I have tried that, it works great!
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Help please
When saving picture on mt4 my chart keeps getting cut of on the right I have tried to play with the pixel settings but still the same are there any other settings anywhere?
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/1535075/audjpy-w1-alpari-uk-ltd
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/1535234/gbpusd-h4-alpari-uk-ltd
Ideas would be appreciated