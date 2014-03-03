chart options

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Help please


When saving picture on mt4 my chart keeps getting cut of on the right I have tried to play with the pixel settings but still the same are there any other settings anywhere?


https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/1535075/audjpy-w1-alpari-uk-ltd


https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/1535234/gbpusd-h4-alpari-uk-ltd


Ideas would be appreciated

Chart AUDJPY, W1, 2014.03.02 17:15 UTC, Alpari (UK) Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real
Chart AUDJPY, W1, 2014.03.02 17:15 UTC, Alpari (UK) Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real
  • www.mql5.com
Symbol: AUDJPY. Periodicity: W1. Broker: Alpari (UK) Ltd.. Trading Platform: MetaTrader 4. Trading Mode: Real. Date: 2014.03.02 17:15 UTC.
 

I am using 'Active Chart' 750 x 560 - you can see here :

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

AUDUSD, H4, 2014.03.02

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

temp_file_screenshot_28096.png

AUDUSD, H4, 2014.03.02, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

AUDUSD, H4, 2014.03.02

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

temp_file_screenshot_40190.png

AUDUSD, H4, 2014.03.02, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 
ajaypbhudia:

Help please


When saving picture on mt4 my chart keeps getting cut of on the right I have tried to play with the pixel settings but still the same are there any other settings anywhere?


https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/1535075/audjpy-w1-alpari-uk-ltd


https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/1535234/gbpusd-h4-alpari-uk-ltd


Ideas would be appreciated

Your charts aren't cut of on the right. Unless I misunderstood what you mean.
 
angevoyageur:
Your charts aren't cut of on the right. Unless I misunderstood what you mean.
Hi thanx for reply if you open the first link the leg D has been cut off this happens to almost every chart I save
 
newdigital:

I am using 'Active Chart' 750 x 560 - you can see here :



Many thanx for prompt reply, I have tried that, it works great!

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