Anyone Trading This Grid Code?

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Hi Friends


Is there anyone got this Grid Code? Or Trading this Grid System?


Inputs

extern int Magic = Magic Number
extern int TakeProfit = Take Profit
extern int Spacing = Grid Size or Spacing between your orders

extern  double  Lot = Starting lot size


NO STOP LOSS AT ALL


Thanks

Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Before you proceed to study the trade functions of the platform, you must have a clear understanding of the basic terms: order, deal and position...
Files:
Grid.png  18 kb
 

Oh my where did you get this ?

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Oh my where did you get this ?

Just the idea my friend
 

Thanks, i have been looking for this all my life.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Thanks, i have been looking for this all my life.

Think this is very profitable. Lets look for one programmer to do it for us.


PLEASE PROGRAMMERS, HELP US ON THIS.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies



Welcome,

  • Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
  • If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
  • If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
  • Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.

Good luck.


 
Wiseacre Mhlongo:

Think this is very profitable.

PLEASE PROGRAMMERS, HELP US ON THIS.

  1. Hedging is forbidden in the US since 2009 Why it won't work: Calculate Loss from Lot Pips - General - MQL5 programming forum
    Same as Martingale: Martingale, guaranteed to blow your account eventually.
  2. Don't SHOUT at us; it's rude.
 
Alain Verleyen:

Thanks for your reply, i will check that
 
whroeder1:
  1. Hedging is forbidden in the US since 2009 Why it won't work: Calculate Loss from Lot Pips - General - MQL5 programming forum
    Same as Martingale: Martingale, guaranteed to blow your account eventually.
  2. Don't SHOUT at us; it's rude.
  1. Hedging is forbidden in the US since 2009

    Yes very true, but its not like everybody is living in US. There is no problem about doing this if you living in South Africa.

  1. Why it won't work: Calculate Loss from Lot Pips - General - MQL5 programming forum
    Same as Martingale: Martingale, guaranteed to blow your account eventually.

         Well losses or small losses are part of this trading business, if you cant afford to absorb those small losses in trading, you got no reason for trading. What is very important or growing us in trading is our reactions on those small losses. I understand its almost the same as Martingale but "NOT THE SAME". People are still blowing their accounts using Manual Trading, People are still blowing their accounts using Robots, People are still blowing their accounts using Trend Indicators, People are still blowing their accounts using Oscillators, People are still blowing their accounts using Hedging, Pleople are still blowing their accounts using Volume Indicators, people are still blowing their accounts using Bill Williams Indicators, even using Martingale. WHAT IS WORKING IN TRADING THEN?


  1. Don't SHOUT at us; it's rude.
I am not my friend. Please read my request again. Very sorry if seems like that.
 

Yeah don't worry about him.

So basically the your idea is this:

INIT B1 BUY 0.01
INIT S1 SELL 0.01





B1 HIT TP B2 BUY 0.01

S2 SELL 0.02





B2 HIT TP B3 BUY 0.01

S3 SELL 0.03





B3 HIT TP B4 BUY 0.01

S4 SELL 0.04





B5 HIT TP B5 BUY 0.01

S5 SELL 0.05





S5 HIT TP B6 BUY 0.02

S6 SELL 0.01





S4 HIT TP B7 BUY 0.03

S7 SELL 0.01





S3 HIT TP B8 BUY 0.04

S8 SELL 0.01





Is that correct ?



I wrote the code for this but there is something wrong with your strategy, Please Help.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Yeah don't worry about him.

So basically the your idea is this:

INIT B1 BUY 0.01
INIT S1 SELL 0.01





B1 HIT TP B2 BUY 0.01

S2 SELL 0.02





B2 HIT TP B3 BUY 0.01

S3 SELL 0.03





B3 HIT TP B4 BUY 0.01

S4 SELL 0.04





B5 HIT TP B5 BUY 0.01

S5 SELL 0.05





S5 HIT TP B6 BUY 0.02

S6 SELL 0.01





S4 HIT TP B7 BUY 0.03

S7 SELL 0.01





S3 HIT TP B8 BUY 0.04

S8 SELL 0.01





Is that correct ?



I wrote the code for this but there is something wrong with your strategy, Please Help.


The strategy is perfectly sound. It *will* need unlimited funds. Otherwise like whroeder1 states, it will blow your account. In this case sooner rather then later.

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