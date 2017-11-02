Anyone Trading This Grid Code?
Oh my where did you get this ?
Oh my where did you get this ?
Thanks, i have been looking for this all my life.
Thanks, i have been looking for this all my life.
Think this is very profitable. Lets look for one programmer to do it for us.
PLEASE PROGRAMMERS, HELP US ON THIS.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Welcome,
- Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
- If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
- If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Good luck.
Think this is very profitable.
PLEASE PROGRAMMERS, HELP US ON THIS.
- Hedging is forbidden in the US since 2009
- NFA Enforces FIFO Rule, Bans Forex Hedging in US Forex Accounts - Trading Heroes
- FAQ: FIFO in the Forex Market - BabyPips.com
Same as Martingale: Martingale, guaranteed to blow your account eventually.
- Don't SHOUT at us; it's rude.
- Hedging is forbidden in the US since 2009
- NFA Enforces FIFO Rule, Bans Forex Hedging in US Forex Accounts - Trading Heroes
- FAQ: FIFO in the Forex Market - BabyPips.com
Same as Martingale: Martingale, guaranteed to blow your account eventually.
- Don't SHOUT at us; it's rude.
- Hedging is forbidden in the US since 2009
Yes very true, but its not like everybody is living in US. There is no problem about doing this if you living in South Africa.
- NFA Enforces FIFO Rule, Bans Forex Hedging in US Forex Accounts - Trading Heroes
- FAQ: FIFO in the Forex Market - BabyPips.com
- Why it won't work:
Calculate Loss from Lot Pips - General - MQL5 programming forum
Same as Martingale: Martingale, guaranteed to blow your account eventually.
Well losses or small losses are part of this trading business, if you cant afford to absorb those small losses in trading, you got no reason for trading. What is very important or growing us in trading is our reactions on those small losses. I understand its almost the same as Martingale but "NOT THE SAME". People are still blowing their accounts using Manual Trading, People are still blowing their accounts using Robots, People are still blowing their accounts using Trend Indicators, People are still blowing their accounts using Oscillators, People are still blowing their accounts using Hedging, Pleople are still blowing their accounts using Volume Indicators, people are still blowing their accounts using Bill Williams Indicators, even using Martingale. WHAT IS WORKING IN TRADING THEN?
- Don't SHOUT at us; it's rude.
Yeah don't worry about him.
So basically the your idea is this:
|INIT
|B1
|BUY
|0.01
|INIT
|S1
|SELL
|0.01
|B1 HIT TP
|B2
|BUY
|0.01
|S2
|SELL
|0.02
|B2 HIT TP
|B3
|BUY
|0.01
|S3
|SELL
|0.03
|B3 HIT TP
|B4
|BUY
|0.01
|S4
|SELL
|0.04
|B5 HIT TP
|B5
|BUY
|0.01
|S5
|SELL
|0.05
|S5 HIT TP
|B6
|BUY
|0.02
|S6
|SELL
|0.01
|S4 HIT TP
|B7
|BUY
|0.03
|S7
|SELL
|0.01
|S3 HIT TP
|B8
|BUY
|0.04
|S8
|SELL
|0.01
Is that correct ?
I wrote the code for this but there is something wrong with your strategy, Please Help.
Yeah don't worry about him.
So basically the your idea is this:
|INIT
|B1
|BUY
|0.01
|INIT
|S1
|SELL
|0.01
|B1 HIT TP
|B2
|BUY
|0.01
|S2
|SELL
|0.02
|B2 HIT TP
|B3
|BUY
|0.01
|S3
|SELL
|0.03
|B3 HIT TP
|B4
|BUY
|0.01
|S4
|SELL
|0.04
|B5 HIT TP
|B5
|BUY
|0.01
|S5
|SELL
|0.05
|S5 HIT TP
|B6
|BUY
|0.02
|S6
|SELL
|0.01
|S4 HIT TP
|B7
|BUY
|0.03
|S7
|SELL
|0.01
|S3 HIT TP
|B8
|BUY
|0.04
|S8
|SELL
|0.01
Is that correct ?
I wrote the code for this but there is something wrong with your strategy, Please Help.
The strategy is perfectly sound. It *will* need unlimited funds. Otherwise like whroeder1 states, it will blow your account. In this case sooner rather then later.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi Friends
Is there anyone got this Grid Code? Or Trading this Grid System?
Inputs
extern int Magic = Magic Number
extern int TakeProfit = Take Profit
extern int Spacing = Grid Size or Spacing between your orders
extern double Lot = Starting lot size
NO STOP LOSS AT ALL
Thanks