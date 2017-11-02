Anyone Trading This Grid Code? - page 3
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Oh my where did you get this ?
Thank you so much my friend. Exactly what i wanted.
One Direction: Constant 0.01 Trend Following Order until the market is changing that direction.
Second Direction: New Order = Previous Order + 0.01 Lot size
Although i don't understand what is happening here on this graph & which settings used.
I would like to know or see this EA used here
How to use this EA?
When to use this EA?
Which settings to be used?, depending on a behavior of a specific currency pair, but i think i tried explaining above
That's very importantThis is a very profitable EA if already know how to use it
Finally got it
share u r experience about u r ea