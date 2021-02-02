1 year of Cloud's agents providing - page 2
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My agents are always available, maybe this is the "secret" ?
Probably the higher PR are most used ? Not sure.
We could normally believe that it's the case but no.
The weakest computers with lower PR are most used in my case.
I often read on the web that many users never have any connection to their agents even if they are free to use.
Concerning the availability, it has probably a big importance for traffic.
Do you never optimize for yourself ?
We could normally believe that it's the case but no.
The weakest computers with lower PR are most used in my case.
I often read on the web that many users never have any connection to their agents even if they are free to use.
Concerning the availability, it has probably a big importance for traffic.
Do you never optimize for yourself ?
Yes through my local network.
Interesting.
If I try to optimize on one remote PC from my local network when this PC is already used by the cloud, this agent is turning into "Busy" state and it's impossible to use it as remote lan agent.
R.
Interesting.
If I try to optimize on one remote PC from my local network when this PC is already used by the cloud, this agent is turning into "Busy" state and it's impossible to use it as remote lan agent.
R.
Of course, but I don't care about that. I provided my agents to see how it works and to win some credits as my computer is anyway running. But I don't care if it's available for the Cloud or not, I use it, simply.
Well, it's finally more a philosophic than technical usage ;-)
I like it, gonna try to do the same.
Thanks.
R.
Is it location? , core count or clock speed ?
If clock speed then a oced i7 would prob be better than a xeon right ?
just started myself and got a lot of resources. would like how to improve more if this works well more high end servers could enter the cloud.
here is my stats since start :
I missed the 2 years date, but I am publishing the results now : 2 years and 4 months.
I run 6 cores or twelve nodes at 4.3Ghz on i7 5820 and gpu gtx960
after one year i started to pick up.
Still need some IT expert to show me how i might utilize GPU cores, and how to enable CUDA. Currently I see open CL listed on CUDAZ but CUDA is disabled.
Somebody peeaaze help!
igordii
I run 6 cores or twelve nodes at 4.3Ghz on i7 5820 and gpu gtx960
after one year i started to pick up.
Still need some IT expert to show me how i might utilize GPU cores, and how to enable CUDA. Currently I see open CL listed on CUDAZ but CUDA is disabled.
Somebody peeaaze help!
igordii
As far as I know cloud will only utilize cpu cores.
I know bit old threade but I just wanted to help. :)
p.s. Alain Verleyen please give us Update in march how does your 860 holds up in 2016.
I had plans to put this on my server but looks like cloud better prefers few fast cores rather than a lot slow ones (quality over quantity). And additional ram really doesn't help at all.