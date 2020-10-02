Can't publish an EA in the market

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Hello,

I try uploading my EA to the market, but keep getting "there are no trading operations", I put necessary validations and when I test it from my terminal tester it works in multiple Forex pairs and timeframes combinations. 

I have already read the following articles, please don't bother sending them over:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/686716

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555

The problem is that the automatic validation shows that message ("there are no trading operations"), but doesn't provide any other information for me to fix the EA.

A few questions:

1- How can I know exactly what are the parameters the automatic validation uses to perform the tests (input parameters, account balance, leverage, etc.)?

2- How can I get a more detailed report of the automatic validation execution?

It gets so hard to publish a product, that we can find easier to just sell it outside of the market... please HELP!

Thanks

Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market
Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market
  • 2017.01.11
  • Stanislav Korotky
  • www.mql5.com
If you're distributing some products for MetaTrader 4/5 via the Market, you probably know that a special "welcome" stage of automatic product validation has been added recently by MetaQuotes on the...
 
Rodrigo Galeote:

Hello,

I try uploading my EA to the market, but keep getting "there are no trading operations", I put necessary validations and when I test it from my terminal tester it works in multiple Forex pairs and timeframes combinations. 

I have already read the following articles, please don't bother sending them over:

..

It gets so hard to publish a product, that we can find easier to just sell it outside of the market... please HELP!

Thanks


Hi, Rod

Yes, little bit hard because of they are working hard to give more protection to your product :)

it is more safe than you sell it outside of the MQL5 market.

We must be patient for good things, right? :))

Btw, the moderator can help you, in the control panel you can write your issue :

Kind regards.

 
Rodrigo Galeote:

The problem is that the automatic validation shows that message ("there are no trading operations"), but doesn't provide any other information for me to fix the EA.

A few questions:

1- How can I know exactly what are the parameters the automatic validation uses to perform the tests (input parameters, account balance, leverage, etc.)?

2- How can I get a more detailed report of the automatic validation execution?

You did not show current log with errors you received - it might be helpful.

AFAIK, they do not change input parameters, but the environment - work symbols, timeframes and deposit (including the case with 1$ - you should take care of this).

 
Stanislav Korotky:

You did not show current log with errors you received - it might be helpful.

AFAIK, they do not change input parameters, but the environment - work symbols, timeframes and deposit (including the case with 1$ - you should take care of this).


Hi Stanislav,

Thank you for the quick response, but what current log you're referring to? All I get is this:



 
Rodrigo Galeote:

Thank you for the quick response, but what current log you're referring to? All I get is this:

Yes, I was talking about this log. Well, it seems you need to double check everything - account type(netting), testing mode (ticks), etc and repeat in your tester.

 
Stanislav Korotky:

Yes, I was talking about this log. Well, it seems you need to double check everything - account type(netting), testing mode (ticks), etc and repeat in your tester.


Hi Stanislav,

Sorry the delay in responding, the EA is very simple it doesn't try to add volume nor try to open new positions, netting should work just tine. I tested 1 min OHLC, every tick, every tick based on real ticks, all work fine. 

Any other hints? I want to fix it, just don't know what to do, where the problem is.

Thanks

 
Rodrigo Galeote:


Hi Stanislav,

Sorry the delay in responding, the EA is very simple it doesn't try to add volume nor try to open new positions, netting should work just tine. I tested 1 min OHLC, every tick, every tick based on real ticks, all work fine. 

Any other hints? I want to fix it, just don't know what to do, where the problem is.

Thanks

Talk to the moderator in your product's page. Ask him details.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Talk to the moderator in your product's page. Ask him details.

Also, in case of some progress, please share your findings with us. Probably other people can face the same problem and will need a solution.

 

I have the same problem.

EA works fine on backtests and real operations but on validation these errors appears.

Please, some help?


 

One day one customer asked me for help to publish his product in the market.

When I tried to publish it in the market from my computer - everything was successful, validation was OK.

But in his case it was the problem - error #130.

According the logs, In my case the test was launched at EURUSD, USDJPY and smth else.  

In his case - Gold and smth else.

 
Hello please see: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
  • www.mql5.com
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks, as a small error in the expert or indicator logic can cause losses on the trading account. That is why we have developed a series of basic checks to ensure the required quality level of the Market products. If any errors are identified by the Market...
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