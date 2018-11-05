I need help uploading my EA to the market, automatic validation problem
Hello,
Can anyone help me please complete uploading my EA, my problem is the last part which is automatic validation. Error says "there are no trading operations" but it is not a trading EA. only my EA is for drawing horizontal line or ray.
Does anyone know what to do?
Thanks
read anything on EA vs Indicator topic
EAs should trade to be qualified as EA.
read anything on EA vs Indicator topic
i tried editing the entry from expert advisor to indicator. but still on error
Can anyone help me please complete uploading my EA, my problem is the last part which is automatic validation. Error says "there are no trading operations" but it is not a trading EA. only my EA is for drawing horizontal line or ray.
Does anyone know what to do?
Choose product type "Utility" from the dropdown, not "Expert Adviser". More info in my blog.
Hi - Can anyone help me get my EA up and running. I've attached it to the GBP/USD chart and it says it's running but nothing is happening - no trades - nothing at all,
Thanks
peternoble
Hi - Can anyone help me get my EA up and running. I've attached it to the GBP/USD chart and it says it's running but nothing is happening - no trades - nothing at all,
Thanks
peternoble
did you allow it in options?
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Hello,
Can anyone help me please complete uploading my EA, my problem is the last part which is automatic validation. Error says "there are no trading operations" but it is not a trading EA. only my EA is for drawing horizontal line or ray.
Does anyone know what to do?
Thanks