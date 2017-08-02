MT5 is great

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It is too bad that not many _____ brokers offer it!
 
Chunsheng Yang:
It is too bad that not many _____ brokers offer it!

It's ironic that the MT5 is geared to HFT scalping/trading, but the brokers that offer it charge higher premiums. 

 

The Video from MQ: demonstration of the calculations on the GPU in MQL5 code and the graphics capabilities of the terminal

Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий

Вот что можно сделать с OpenCL прямо в терминале MetaTrader 5 без всяких DLL

Renat Fatkhullin, 2016.12.10 01:10

It demonstrates not only the calculations on the GPU in MQL5 code, but also the graphics capabilities of the terminal:


Full source code in the form of a script is attached. The bug on OpenCL 1.2 was fixed.


This video was created by MetaQuotes. The script is attached to the original post here.

The articles:

 
MQL5 vs QLUA - Why trading operations in MQL5 are up to 28 times faster? - the article
 
nicholishen:

It's ironic that the MT5 is geared to HFT scalping/trading, but the brokers that offer it charge higher premiums. 

The law of supply and demand. I am sure you know it.
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