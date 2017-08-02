MT5 is great
It is too bad that not many _____ brokers offer it!
It's ironic that the MT5 is geared to HFT scalping/trading, but the brokers that offer it charge higher premiums.
The Video from MQ: demonstration of the calculations on the GPU in MQL5 code and the graphics capabilities of the terminal
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Вот что можно сделать с OpenCL прямо в терминале MetaTrader 5 без всяких DLL
Renat Fatkhullin, 2016.12.10 01:10
It demonstrates not only the calculations on the GPU in MQL5 code, but also the graphics capabilities of the terminal:
Full source code in the form of a script is attached. The bug on OpenCL 1.2 was fixed.
This video was created by MetaQuotes. The script is attached to the original post here.
The articles:
- OPENCL: THE BRIDGE TO PARALLEL WORLDS
- OPENCL: FROM NAIVE TOWARDS MORE INSIGHTFUL PROGRAMMING
- HOW TO INSTALL AND USE OPENCL FOR CALCULATIONS
As to the brokers for MT5 so I just found information from MQ only:
More than 100 major brokers around the world offer MetaTrader 5
MetaQuotes and oneZero deliver Interactive Brokers Gateway to MetaTrader 5 with the ability to Trade on over 100 market centers in 24 countries, including NASDAQ and NYSE
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And this is my MT5:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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