payments not received from paypal to my MQL account

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hello please some help me .i had deposited 50$ in my mql account from paypal but still not received in account balance here in mql5 account balance.

i dont know what to do and where to write for this as i am totally new here.

please guide me 

 

Please write to servicedesk.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Please write to servicedesk.


thank you my brother...greatfull

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Please write to servicedesk.

I didn't know you had brother ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
I didn't know you had brother ?

Neither did i but it's all good

At least he isnt talking about efficient market hypothesis !


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