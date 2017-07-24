payments not received from paypal to my MQL account
Please write to servicedesk.
Marco vd Heijden:
Please write to servicedesk.
Please write to servicedesk.
thank you my brother...greatfull
Marco vd Heijden:I didn't know you had brother ?
Please write to servicedesk.
Please write to servicedesk.
Alain Verleyen:
I didn't know you had brother ?
I didn't know you had brother ?
Neither did i but it's all good
At least he isnt talking about efficient market hypothesis !
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hello please some help me .i had deposited 50$ in my mql account from paypal but still not received in account balance here in mql5 account balance.
i dont know what to do and where to write for this as i am totally new here.
please guide me