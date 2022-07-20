For help, PAYPAL deposits to the account, PAYPAL shows success, but the account has not arrived, what should I do? Thank you
is it your thread I think:
https://www.mql5.com/zh/forum/303320
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Did you deposit to your MQL5 account here, right?
Because there are two possible accounts:
- mql5 forum account (we are talking about this one here I think), and
- trading account with the broker (we have nothing to do with it on this forum).
If you are talking about mql5 portal account so ... as far as I know - it will take some time, and everything is refreshed/recalculated (your balance for example) after midnight (in GMT +0 or GMT +2 ... I do not remember sorry).
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To make it shorter - wait for one or two days, and if you still will not see this money to your mql5 balance (and if no error in paypal) -
go to the service desk to ask (Contacts and requests) ...
or make a post on this thread, and the moderator will ask the service desk for example.
thank you very much! ! Yes, I deposited it into the MQL5 forum account through PAYPAL. Then I will wait patiently for 2 days, thank you again!
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Dear friends,
I deposited my account into PAYPAL at night, PAYPAL showed success, but the account did not arrive. What should I do in this situation? The following picture is a list of PAYPAL payment success, but my MQL4 account has no balance, please understand the help of friends, thank you very much!