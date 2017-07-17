Refund VPS registered by error ? <Solved>
You have to write to servicedesk for that Mohammad.
You have to write to servicedesk for that Mohammad.
?
I dont know sorry.
But i would like to know the outcome too.
I dont know sorry.
But i would like to know the outcome too.
Let us wait then
I am sure they will refund you the $27, but it will probably happen on Monday, since its Friday afternoon now.
The system shouldn't allow you to register a VPS service on the same account for the second time anyway, so its not your fault actually.
I am sure they will refund you the $27, but it will probably happen on Monday, since its Friday afternoon now.
The system shouldn't allow you to register a VPS service on the same account for the second time anyway, so its not your fault actually.
As you can see in the screenshot, they are two VPSs in one account!
Make sure you don't cancel the 2nd VPS service though, because out of my experience, Service Desk doesn't refund cancelled services, its better to be active and ask for a refund.
Make sure you don't cancel the 2nd VPS service though, because out of my experience, Service Desk doesn't refund cancelled services, its better to be active and ask for a refund.
Yes
That's great, then I don't think you will have a problem.
That's great, then I don't think you will have a problem.
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Hello,
Mistakenly, I have been registered for a VPS two times for the same account.
Is it possible to refund the amount? it is 3 months for 27 usd