Refund VPS registered by error ? <Solved>

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Hello,

Mistakenly, I have been registered for a VPS two times for the same account.

Is it possible to refund the amount? it is 3 months for 27 usd


 

You have to write to servicedesk for that Mohammad.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

You have to write to servicedesk for that Mohammad.

I have written .. but you know they may reply on the next Monday.
..
Do you have any idea about my case

?
 

I dont know sorry.

But i would like to know the outcome too.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

I dont know sorry.

But i would like to know the outcome too.

Let us wait then
I have written to Service Desk/Finance
 
Mohammad Soubra:
Let us wait then
I have written to Service Desk/Finance

I am sure they will refund you the $27, but it will probably happen on Monday, since its Friday afternoon now.

The system shouldn't allow you to register a VPS service on the same account for the second time anyway, so its not your fault actually.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

I am sure they will refund you the $27, but it will probably happen on Monday, since its Friday afternoon now.

The system shouldn't allow you to register a VPS service on the same account for the second time anyway, so its not your fault actually.

As you can see in the screenshot, they are two VPSs in one account!
:(
 
Mohammad Soubra:
As you can see in the screenshot, they are two VPSs in one account!
:(

Make sure you don't cancel the 2nd VPS service though, because out of my experience, Service Desk doesn't refund cancelled services, its better to be active and ask for a refund.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Make sure you don't cancel the 2nd VPS service though, because out of my experience, Service Desk doesn't refund cancelled services, its better to be active and ask for a refund.

Yes
Sure
I haven't touch it yet
Thanks for the hint
 
Mohammad Soubra:
Yes
Sure
I haven't touch it yet
Thanks for the hint

That's great, then I don't think you will have a problem.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

That's great, then I don't think you will have a problem.

I hope they will not refuse ;(
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