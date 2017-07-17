Refund VPS registered by error ? <Solved> - page 2
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I hope they will not refuse ;(
GOOD NEWS!
Yes, they are great admins
refunded me and cancelled the VPS
GOOD NEWS!
Yes, they are great admins
refunded me and cancelled the VPS
That's good Mohammad, I told you they won't deny it.
That's good Mohammad, I told you they won't deny it.