Refund VPS registered by error ? <Solved> - page 2

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Mohammad Soubra:
I hope they will not refuse ;(


GOOD NEWS!




Yes, they are great admins

refunded me and cancelled the VPS



 
Mohammad Soubra:


GOOD NEWS!



Yes, they are great admins

refunded me and cancelled the VPS



That's good Mohammad, I told you they won't deny it.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

That's good Mohammad, I told you they won't deny it.


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