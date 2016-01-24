IS IT POSSIBLE FREE VPS

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 HI

 WHERE I CAN FIND FREE VPS???? 

 

sure

here you go


 
Marco vd Heijden:

sure

here you go


Good one. 
But let's get serious. 
Free VPS you can get from certain brokers. Best to ask them for conditions. :) some might give for free, some require certain lots traded monthly etc.
 
if you are serious, your not looking for free, you are looking for the best and it's that simple.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
if you are serious, your not looking for free, you are looking for the best and it's that simple.
Ofcourse :)
 
Mohammad Soubra:

 HI

 WHERE I CAN FIND FREE VPS???? 

Aws by amazon is free for one year. I run also two Mt4 istances and another two under my wife aws free subscription.
 
Ronnie Mansolillo:
Aws by amazon is free for one year. I run also two Mt4 istances and another two under my wife aws free subscription.
Yes great
But HOW
 
Ronnie Mansolillo:
Aws by amazon is free for one year. I run also two Mt4 istances and another two under my wife aws free subscription.

May I ask you:

1) Is it a Windows (which one) or Linux server

2) Can you backtest with full cpu-load for several days?

 
calli:

May I ask you:

1) Is it a Windows (which one) or Linux server

2) Can you backtest with full cpu-load for several days?

Yes good questions
 
Mahfoud Allali 10 hours ago
https://aws.amazon.com/

For 1 year :)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7mixmAXHKg

you need just 1$ in your mastercard for open accunte :D
 
Marco vd Heijden:

sure

here you go


haha... very funny Marco
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