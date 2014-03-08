do you consider the day's open in your trading decision - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yes and no in fact.
It depends on strategy, timeframe, forex pair and broker time.
i wonder if you guys notice, the price always move away from the open price in either up or down.
so how can we use this piece of information to trade?
i wonder if you guys notice, the price always move away from the open price in either up or down.
so how can we use this piece of information to trade?
Put another way, place a Hedge (Buy && Sell). Set a SL 10x-less-then the TP.
For mt5-Traders, wait til the price moves 10% the TP in one direction ... Then Enter.
Very easy, go long or short from the Open price, set a SL 10x greater than the TP and you will have a strategy that has 90% winners . . . what more do you need ?
In that case 1 loss is equal to 9 wins. Frustrating strategy.
It is of course a losing strategy . . . but still with a win rate of 90%.
Win-Rate & Average-Win are equally as important.
Saying that price moves from daily-open is like saying that price moves from any position.
When & Where is the important information which most traders need.