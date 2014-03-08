do you consider the day's open in your trading decision - page 3
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Win-Rate & Average-Win are equally as important.
Saying that price moves from daily-open is like saying that price moves from any position.
Winning rate is not particularly important. It depends on how much money you lose on losing trade and how much money you win on winning trade.
Of course . . . did you see and understand this graph I posted ? https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12285/page2#comment_509662
Thanks. Nice charts and interesting discussion on the topic there.
. . . and . . . which Daily open ? there are many depending upon timezone, which is the correct one to use ?
just follow your broker feed.
at the end of the day close price is away from the open price, usually.