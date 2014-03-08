do you consider the day's open in your trading decision - page 3

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Ubzen:

Win-Rate & Average-Win are equally as important.

Saying that price moves from daily-open is like saying that price moves from any position.

 . . . and . . .  which Daily open ?  there are many depending upon timezone,  which is the correct one to use ?  
 
Vorobyov:
Winning rate is not particularly important. It depends on how much money you lose on losing trade and how much money you win on winning trade.
Of course . . .  did you see and understand this graph I posted ?  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12285/page2#comment_509662
 
RaptorUK:
Of course . . .  did you see and understand this graph I posted ?  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12285/page2#comment_509662

Thanks. Nice charts and interesting discussion on the topic there.

 
RaptorUK:
 . . . and . . .  which Daily open ?  there are many depending upon timezone,  which is the correct one to use ?  

just follow your broker feed.

at the end of the day close price is away from the open price, usually. 

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