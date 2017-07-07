Who can help me ?
ptitgreg: I would like to ... I do not have enough time to learn mql4
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I turn to the customizable CCI indicator found on the site, which gives me the positions of the records for buying and selling, and I would like to automate my results thanks to this indicator.
The only problem is that I do not have enough time to learn mql4 to create my own robot, which is a newbie.
My strategy would be to open a buy position when a green bar appears on the chart and closes the previous one for the sale created on the previous red bar and opens the position for sale when the bar is displayed in red. And close the position to Buy earlier created the whole on the chart in m15
My strategic base is that in this expert we could add information about the history of a won trade and lost in a win, etc. D. Etc. D. ...
Reminders on how to get information on how to get information, and also get information from an expert.
If anyone can help me, you will be healthy!
thank you in advance